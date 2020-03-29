Exploring dental crowns

Once the tooth has been prepared, an impression will be made of the bite area. That's because the permanent crown will be fabricated in a laboratory and the fit/color will need to be exact for comfort Ñ and also to ensure that bacteria and food debris do not get caught between the crown and tooth.

The final component is a temporary cap that will keep the prepared tooth clean. This is molded in the office and will be worn only until the custom-made crown is ready.

When the permanent crown is delivered, the patient will return to the office to have it checked for fit and then cemented into place.

Full and partial crowns

A partial crown may be used if only a portion of the tooth needs to be covered. Dentists will often rely on full crowns to get maximum coverage and strength.

Cost factor

Crowns can be expensive. According to the resource CostHelper, crowns can range from $500 to $3,000 depending on the material used and the patient's insurance coverage. Dental insurance may cover a predetermined percentage of the cost when the crown is medically necessary, but insurance may not cover anything if the procedure is only cosmetic.