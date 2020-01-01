Hello from the mobile Charlie Cart kitchen at Helena Food Share.
January is a month that traditionally causes us to refocus our nutritional goals for the better. It can also be especially hard on folks experiencing food insecurity – we’ve all just devoted our resources for the holidays, which leaves everyone a bit shorter than usual. Add an already tenuous situation, and life can feel stretched to the limits.
Happily, our Helena community continues to recognize that helping to feed our neighbors in need can be a year-round challenge, as people’s needs can change unpredictably. Thanks to the generous support of our donors and grocery partners, Helena Food Share is always available to fill in the gaps to put food on the table and in the backpacks of anyone needing their next meal.
One ingredient that we always have on hand at Helena Food Share is the perfect budget-friendly way to kick off your New Year’s resolutions: beans. They are a delicious and versatile way to add protein, fiber and are nutrient-rich while also boasting a relatively low glycemic index.
Here are two easy-to-prepare yet very satisfying bean-based meals to get you started:
Hearty Winter Bean Soup with Sausage & Kale
2 Tb olive oil
1 onion, peeled and diced
3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 carrot, scrubbed and diced
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced (or 1 small bell pepper, if you prefer mild)
2 sausages, sliced lengthwise and then into bite size pieces. I used andouille, but use your favorite
1 can diced tomatoes, along with the juice they’re packed in
1 bunch kale, tough parts of the stems removed, chopped
2 cups cooked or canned beans (any kind. I used navy)
4 C chicken broth or water
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp dried oregano
Juice of 1 lemon
Sauté your sausage in a little bit of olive oil until nicely browned, (about 5 minutes) and then remove from the pan and set aside. Add the onion and sauté for 6-8 minutes, until translucent and just tender. Next, add the garlic, celery, peppers, and carrot. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, and then add 4 cups broth or water, beans, and the canned tomatoes and their juice. Add the oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer until the vegetables are just tender, (about 15 minutes), then add the kale and the cooked sausage. Cook until the kale has wilted, stir in the lemon juice, adjust seasonings if necessary, and serve.
Bean & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash
2 Tb olive oil
1 onion, peeled and diced
1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
2 c cooked beans (any kind. I used red beans)
1 bell pepper, seeded, diced
2 cups any type of chopped greens such as kale, collard, spinach, or cabbage
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp cumin
1 chopped tomato
First, bring a couple cups of water to a boil in a pan and add your sweet potato. Cook until just tender, not long, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In a frying pan, sauté the onion in a little oil until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Add the bell pepper and sauté until the bell pepper softens, 3-4 minutes. Next, add the greens and cook until just wilted. Then add the tomato, the beans, the cooked sweet potato, and the seasonings. Cook 3-4 minutes longer, stirring occasionally to nicely incorporate all of the flavors.
As an option, top each serving with a poached or fried egg.
Enjoy!
