Eat Well & Share: Zucchini everywhere

Everyone went crazy a while back for making “zoodles” out of zucchini. We all bought veggie spiralizers and hopped on that low carb bandwagon like Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable patch. For me, the excitement was short lived. The spiralizer tended to be sharp and awkward to use, so I found myself using it less and less.
I still loved the idea of having an alternative to a pasta or a rice, and zucchini has always been a favorite of mine, so I stuck to the concept and instead have found two options that I find much easier to prepare and that I like much better.
Instead of spiralizing, use a vegetable peeler to shave your zucchini lengthwise, and you’ve got the perfect substitute for a pappardelle (a wider fettuccini-type of noodle). Lightly blanch your zucchini strips in salted boiling water for a couple of minutes, drain them, and continue with your recipe. I love to toss the zucchini ribbons with fresh cooked peas, a little mix of butter and olive oil, salt, pepper, a sprinkling of red pepper flakes, and some freshly shaved Romano cheese, but you can use them as a stand in for almost any pasta recipe.
Zucchini Bowls
Shredding zucchini with a simple hand grater to use as a base for an endless variety of Zucchini Bowls is another great way to use it. Here are a few quick and easy variations to get you started:
Breakfast Bowl: sauté ½ a small sliced onion in a TB of olive oil, about 4 minutes until tender. Add 1 zucchini, shredded, along with ½ a diced bell pepper, and sauté for 3 more minutes. In a separate bowl, beat two eggs with a pinch of salt, and then add to the zucchini mixture. As soon as the eggs are starting to set, add ½ a cup of halved cherry tomatoes, ¼ cup of green salsa, and ¼ C shredded Monterey jack cheese. Toss together gently and let cook until cheese is just melted. Salt and pepper to taste.
Mediterranean Bowl: in a Tb of olive oil, sauté 3 sliced green onions and 1 clove sliced garlic for about 4 minutes until tender. Add 2 cups of spinach and 1 shredded zucchini and cook until the spinach is wilted, about 3 minutes. Add 1 cup of cooked (or canned, drained) garbanzo beans and 1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced in half lengthwise, along with the juice and zest of 1 lemon. Sauté for another 3 minutes or so until everything is hot and then add 1 tsp oregano, and salt & pepper to taste. Optional: add ½ cup crumbled feta cheese.
Asian Veggie Bowl: Sauté 1 tsp crushed garlic and 1 tsp grated ginger in 1 Tb olive oil. Add one 1 cup diced chicken along with a small splash of soy sauce, and sauté for 5-7 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside. Return the pan to the heat, add 1 cup asparagus (sliced on the diagonal), ½ cup julienned red pepper, and 1 shredded zucchini. Cook for about 3 minutes until just tender. Add half a cup shredded carrot, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 Tb soy sauce, and return the chicken to the pan. Toss together until nicely mixed.
Italian Zucchini Bowl: Sauté together 1 clove crushed garlic, ½ cup diced onion, and ¼ c sliced pepperoncini in 1 Tb olive oil. Add 1 cup of crumbled Italian sausage and sauté 5-7 minutes until the sausage is nicely browned. Add 1 shredded zucchini and continue to cook for 3 minutes until al dente. Next, add 1 cup of diced tomatoes, salt & pepper to taste, and cook for five more minutes. Remove from heat, toss in 1/3 cup julienned basil leaves and ¼ c grated parmesan cheese.
For those of you with a sweet tooth, there’s zucchini for you too! These muffins are my new favorite:
Lemon Zucchini Pistachio Muffins
Makes 12 small muffins or 6 jumbo muffins
Preheat oven to 350 F
2 cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
½ tsp ground cardamom
Zest of 1 lemon
½ cup melted butter, cooled to room temperature
2 eggs
½ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
¾ cup sour cream
2 cups shredded zucchini
½ cup chopped pistachios
Glaze: juice of 1 lemon and confectioner’s sugar
In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom, and salt. Whisk to combine.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the eggs and sugar. Beat in the melted butter, lemon zest, and vanilla. Next, beat in the sour cream. Stir in the zucchini and the pistachios, and then add your dry mixture, half of it at a time. Divide your batter equally into muffin tins that you have lined with muffin papers. For the smaller muffins, bake for 20-25 minutes; for the larger muffins, bake 30-35 minutes, until the muffin springs back when you touch it and/or until a knife inserted into the muffin comes out clean.
To make the glaze, starting with half a cup, stir the confectioner’s sugar into the lemon juice and then add a little bit at a time until you get the consistency that you desire. Drizzle over your muffins and sprinkle a few chopped pistachios on the top.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
