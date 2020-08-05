Eat Well & Share: Zucchini everywhere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone went crazy a while back for making “zoodles” out of zucchini. We all bought veggie spiralizers and hopped on that low carb bandwagon like Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable patch. For me, the excitement was short lived. The spiralizer tended to be sharp and awkward to use, so I found myself using it less and less.

I still loved the idea of having an alternative to a pasta or a rice, and zucchini has always been a favorite of mine, so I stuck to the concept and instead have found two options that I find much easier to prepare and that I like much better.

Instead of spiralizing, use a vegetable peeler to shave your zucchini lengthwise, and you’ve got the perfect substitute for a pappardelle (a wider fettuccini-type of noodle). Lightly blanch your zucchini strips in salted boiling water for a couple of minutes, drain them, and continue with your recipe. I love to toss the zucchini ribbons with fresh cooked peas, a little mix of butter and olive oil, salt, pepper, a sprinkling of red pepper flakes, and some freshly shaved Romano cheese, but you can use them as a stand in for almost any pasta recipe.

Zucchini Bowls