Eat Well & Share: Warm your winter soul with healthy comfort food

How do we survive the winter food blues by making the best of what’s available? At Helena Food Share, we always have a lovely variety of beans available, and since a lot of folks want to run the other way when you suggest beans, we’re constantly coming up with new recipes to make them more interesting and approachable.
We know that beans are heart-healthy, are high in fiber, and are an excellent source of plant-based protein. They are also a delicious way to warm the part of your winter soul that needs comfort food, without all of the usual fats and unhealthy ingredients. Beans are deeply satisfying and the variety of ways to prepare them are endless.
This Lentil Potato Salad combines some of my favorite Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. It makes a great meal by itself, or pairs nicely as a side dish.
Lentil Potato Salad
4-5 red potatoes, scrubbed clean and/or peeled, and diced
2 cups cooked or canned lentils
1 large bunch spinach, coarsely chopped
½ bunch green onions, trimmed and sliced
2 Tb capers
4 oz. Feta cheese, diced or crumbled
½ C pitted, sliced Kalamata olives
Dressing:
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
1/2 C olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp dill
1 tsp red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil and add the potatoes. Cook until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain.
While the potatoes are cooking, make the dressing by whisking together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside.
Prepare the spinach by sautéing it in just the water that remains on the leaves from washing. As soon as it’s wilted, toss it in a bowl with the remaining ingredients and the dressing. It’s best to let the salad rest for about ten minutes before serving to allow the flavors to combine well.
Smoky White Bean & Kale Dip
1 14 oz. can white beans, drained and rinsed
2 kale leaves, tough stems removed, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ of a 7 oz. can chipotle peppers in adobe sauce -- adjust for personal preference; the dip is nicely spicy
2 Tb olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp ground cumin
Salt and pepper
First, boil a bit of water in a saucepan and add the chopped kale. Cook about 2 minutes until softened and then drain.
In a food processor or blender, blend together the garlic, oil, and lemon juice for a minute. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until well blended.
Sometimes you just want something that feels like snacky fun, and this bean dip is a great way to satisfy that desire in a healthy way. Served with cut-up vegetables, it’s both kid-friendly and satisfying. I also especially like using it as a spread on toast and then topping it with sliced avocado, hard-boiled egg, or tomatoes. The prepared bean dip will keep in the fridge for a few days.
Helena Food Share is committed to helping people get food when they need it most, and part of that mission includes trying to find ways to have the biggest nutritional impact possible. In addition to sharing recipes here and at our pantry, along with our very generous donors, we strive to offer as many healthy, whole-food options as possible. Our Helena community of grocers, farmers, and neighbors do an amazing job of donating a large variety of fresh and healthy foods for our neighbors in need.
Do you need food, or know of someone who does? Helena Food Share is here to help. All you need to do is to stop by the pantry at 1616 Lewis St. during business hours with both a photo ID and a second form of ID and we’ll get you signed up. Have questions before you come? Call us at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.