Eat Well & Share: Warm your winter soul with healthy comfort food

2 Tb olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp ground cumin

Salt and pepper

First, boil a bit of water in a saucepan and add the chopped kale. Cook about 2 minutes until softened and then drain.

In a food processor or blender, blend together the garlic, oil, and lemon juice for a minute. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until well blended.

Sometimes you just want something that feels like snacky fun, and this bean dip is a great way to satisfy that desire in a healthy way. Served with cut-up vegetables, it’s both kid-friendly and satisfying. I also especially like using it as a spread on toast and then topping it with sliced avocado, hard-boiled egg, or tomatoes. The prepared bean dip will keep in the fridge for a few days.