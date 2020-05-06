Eat Well & Share: Stretching groceries can still make for tasty meals

In a heavy pot with a lid, sauté the onion, garlic, and peppers in the olive oil over medium heat until just tender, about 7 minutes. Add the cauliflower, the cumin, a pinch of salt, and sauté for a couple more minutes. Add a splash of water, stir, and cover the pot with a lid. Turn heat down to a high simmer and let cook for about 5 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes and their juice, cover and cook an additional 5 minutes. Add the spinach or other greens and sauté until they wilt. Stir in the lemon juice, cilantro, and add salt & pepper to taste. Put the lid on, remove from heat, and let rest for five minutes before serving.

This stew is a whole meal by itself, but is also nice served over rice or other grain (quinoa, barley, farro).

Smashed Garbanzo Beans

Only have five minutes to throw together something splendid and totally satisfying? Crisp up some sliced garlic in olive oil, add a can of drained chick peas that you’ve half-smashed with a fork or a potato masher, sauté in a bunch of fresh chopped kale or other greens, season with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and you’ve got a great meal. As always, the options for additions are endless: Stir in a can of anchovies when you add the garlic, toss in ½ cup of crumbled feta, and a tablespoon of capers and some hot pepper flakes. Also nice served on rice.