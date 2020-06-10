Eat Well & Share: Light recipes go with spring, summer produce

Spring is finally here. At Helena Food Share, that means that we’re planting our garden and getting ready to open our Farm Stand, a freestanding produce section for our pantry customers, which is stocked from our own garden, from area grocers, and from vendors down at the farmers' market.
Additionally, we’re joined each summer by many local home farmers who commit to “grow a row” for Food Share which helps us to put the very freshest local produce into the hands of everyone. The Farm Stand will be open starting in July to anyone needing food, on Mondays and Thursdays, during regular pantry hours.
As we prepare our soil and get ready to plant, we couldn’t help but notice that the first harvest of the year is already ready: fresh dandelion greens. They can be an acquired taste, but I personally love the bitterness, so if you’re like me, get adventurous and pick a bunch for yourself. For a quick salad, wash and dry them, chop them coarsely, toss them with some fresh tomato slices and a grated carrot, and dress them with this lemon-garlic vinaigrette: juice of 1 lemon, 3 Tb olive oil, 1 clove crushed garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Best of all: dandelion greens are free and you’ll be doing your lawn and garden a favor by removing them.
With spring comes the return of picnic fare, and here are a couple of seasonal recipes to get you started:
Chicken Salad
2 cups cooked chicken, diced
To roast chicken: season a whole chicken inside and out with salt, pepper, and a sprinkling of dried thyme. Place in a roasting dish and cook in a 425F degree oven for 1 ½ hours, until a meat thermometer reads 165F at the thickest part of your chicken. Alternately, if you’re in a hurry, you can use store-bought rotisserie chicken and skip the fuss.
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup celery, diced
2 Tb capers (optional)
The salad dressing:
¼ C mayonnaise
1 ½ tsp dried tarragon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper
Make the salad dressing and toss with the remaining salad ingredients. Serve on bread of your choice, such as sliced baguettes, croissants, or a nutty whole grain bread, and then add any toppings of your choice. Some nice options for toppings are fresh greens/lettuce, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, crisp bacon.
Makes 2-3 sandwiches
Chilled Cucumber Soup
4 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and diced
2 cups plain yogurt
1 Tb dried dill or 1/3 cup fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper
Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
In a blender or food processor, blend all of the ingredients until smooth. If you have very nice cucumbers and you like a little texture, you can leave the skins on, which I think is a lovely variation.
Serves 2 as a main course, 4 as a side cup
Greek Influenced Chopped Salad w/Roasted Turkey
For a delicious whole meal salad, this spin on a classic Greek salad includes roasted turkey breast and a ton of vegetables. A perfect picnic entrée. Add a little sliced fruit to your picnic basket for dessert (cantaloupe and strawberries would be a delightful choice), along with your favorite beverages, and all you need is some grass beneath your blanket.
Roasted turkey breast, cubed
1 cucumber, diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup pitted Kalamata olives
4 oz feta diced
1 avocado, diced
½ c sliced pepperoncini
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 bunch salad turnips, trimmed and sliced
Handful of microgreens
Dressing:
Juice of 1 lemon
4 Tb olive oil
1 Tb dried oregano
Salt and pepper
½ tsp garlic powder
Whisk the dressing ingredients together and then toss the dressing with the remaining ingredients in a bowl.
Serves 4-6
Grilled Cheese w/Tomatoes, Spinach and Sunflower Seeds
And since spring in Montana inevitably still includes a crazy blustery day or two, here’s a fresh twist on an old favorite for your non-picnic days when you’re cocooned up at home, although I did enjoy mine outside, paired with the Cucumber Soup:
4 slices of cheddar, Havarti, or other cheese of your choice
4 tomato slices
Small handful of fresh spinach, around 10 leaves
¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds
Thin layer of mayonnaise
Sliced bread of your choice
Layer your cheese, spinach, sunflower seeds, and tomato slices on your bread. Instead of the usual butter, spread a light layer of mayonnaise on the outside of your bread and toast in a skillet over medium heat until the bread is golden brown. Flip your sandwich and continue cooking until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is nicely melted.
As the garden season continues, we look forward to having a wonderful variety of homegrown local produce available at the Helena Food Share Pantry in our food boxes and at the Farm Stand.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!