Eat Well & Share: Light recipes go with spring, summer produce

Spring is finally here. At Helena Food Share, that means that we’re planting our garden and getting ready to open our Farm Stand, a freestanding produce section for our pantry customers, which is stocked from our own garden, from area grocers, and from vendors down at the farmers' market.

Additionally, we’re joined each summer by many local home farmers who commit to “grow a row” for Food Share which helps us to put the very freshest local produce into the hands of everyone. The Farm Stand will be open starting in July to anyone needing food, on Mondays and Thursdays, during regular pantry hours.

As we prepare our soil and get ready to plant, we couldn’t help but notice that the first harvest of the year is already ready: fresh dandelion greens. They can be an acquired taste, but I personally love the bitterness, so if you’re like me, get adventurous and pick a bunch for yourself. For a quick salad, wash and dry them, chop them coarsely, toss them with some fresh tomato slices and a grated carrot, and dress them with this lemon-garlic vinaigrette: juice of 1 lemon, 3 Tb olive oil, 1 clove crushed garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Best of all: dandelion greens are free and you’ll be doing your lawn and garden a favor by removing them.

With spring comes the return of picnic fare, and here are a couple of seasonal recipes to get you started: