Eat Well & Share: Easy potato recipes packed with nutrients, antioxidants and fiber

Do you ever stumble upon a recipe and instantly wonder where it’s been you’re whole life? That’s how I felt when I fell in love with Colcannon: the most yummy, simple recipe for traditional Irish mashed potatoes dressed up with kale or cabbage, green onions, and the usual butter and cream.
There are a million variations, from as many Irish kitchens, such as adding ham, or using leeks, and what better way to celebrate the arrival of March than to add a bit of green to your table.
Since discovering Colcannon, it’s become an instant what’s-for-dinner favorite when I just want something easy and super satisfying. I’ve occasionally gone rogue from tradition and thrown in random, but very delicious ingredients such as cut up asparagus, sautéed mushrooms, diced roasted chicken, and/or a handful of grated cheddar cheese.
Potatoes are always a budget-friendly option, and although they tend to get a bad rap, they are jam-packed with nutrients, fiber and antioxidants, especially if you leave the skins on, which I personally prefer in this dish. If you want to avoid the calories from the butter and half and half, try making this recipe using alternative milks (I like flax or cashew milk) and you can certainly substitute cholesterol-free margarine for the butter. Depending on my mood, I’ve also used olive oil instead, which I find to be a nicer complement than butter if you choose to add garlic to your Colcannon.
I demonstrated this recipe recently at Helena Food Share for our customers and it was huge favorite. Folks at the pantry were intrigued by how nice it was to sneak some healthy kale into an already much-loved recipe.
Potatoes are a fresh item we always have available at Food Share. In addition to our usual donations, last year, we were able to distribute an additional 32,260 pounds of fresh local produce, including potatoes, thanks to many generous gardeners in our community.
Colcannon
Irish mashed potatoes with kale
4 servings
4 large potatoes, peeled if you prefer, and diced
Salt
5 to 6 Tb butter or margarine
4 leaves of kale
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup milk or half and half, or non-dairy milk alternative such as flax or cashew milk
Cook the potatoes in lightly salted water at a high simmer for about 20 minutes, until tender.
Meanwhile, remove the tougher parts of the kale stems and discard them. Chop the kale.
A simple way to soften the kale for your recipe is to put it in a bowl, drain the hot cooking water from your potatoes on top of it, and let it rest for a couple of minutes. Then drain the kale and it’s ready to add to your potatoes.
Melt the butter in your potato pot and add the green onions. Sauté the green onions in the butter for a couple of minutes until just barely softened. Return the drained potatoes to the pot, add the milk or half & half, and mash the potatoes. Stir in the drained kale, add salt and pepper to taste, and serve.
Another fun, new-to-me mashed potato recipe I want to share with you is for Scottish potato scones, aka “Tattie Scones,” which are less of a traditional scone and more of a quick flatbread. Just as with the Colcannon, you can add varied ingredients such as chopped chives, green onions, or kale for added flavor.
Tattie Scones
Scottish potato scones
2-3 servings
3 cups of mashed potatoes
½ C flour
½ tsp baking powder
3 oz butter
½ tsp salt
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mash the potatoes with the butter and the flour mixture to form a dough. This recipe works best if your mashed potatoes are still warm.
On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough gently and roll it into a circle. Cut the circle into six wedges.
Heat a frying pan (I like cast iron or non-stick for this recipe) over medium to medium-high heat, and lightly grease the pan with a little olive oil or butter. Add half of the scones and cook 4-5 minutes until golden brown. Flip and cook an additional 4 minutes.
Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper, if you like. For a lovely spring meal, pair them as a side with a big green salad.
Do you need food, or know of someone who does? Helena Food Share is here to help. All you need to do is to stop by the pantry at 1616 Lewis St., during business hours with both a photo ID and a second form of ID and we’ll get you signed up. Have questions before you come? Call us at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.