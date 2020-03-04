Eat Well & Share: Easy potato recipes packed with nutrients, antioxidants and fiber

Do you ever stumble upon a recipe and instantly wonder where it’s been you’re whole life? That’s how I felt when I fell in love with Colcannon: the most yummy, simple recipe for traditional Irish mashed potatoes dressed up with kale or cabbage, green onions, and the usual butter and cream.

There are a million variations, from as many Irish kitchens, such as adding ham, or using leeks, and what better way to celebrate the arrival of March than to add a bit of green to your table.

Since discovering Colcannon, it’s become an instant what’s-for-dinner favorite when I just want something easy and super satisfying. I’ve occasionally gone rogue from tradition and thrown in random, but very delicious ingredients such as cut up asparagus, sautéed mushrooms, diced roasted chicken, and/or a handful of grated cheddar cheese.