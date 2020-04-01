Eat Well & Share: Classic comfort food: chicken soup

I had a different article all set to go for this month, but given the current times that we find ourselves in, even our ideas about food change.

Seeing the shelves at the grocery store prematurely bare due to low-key mass hysteria (what was the thing surrounding toilet paper? So bizarre!), has meant that we all are suddenly faced with the reality of how it feels when food is scarce. What if there is no one to plant the fields, to raise the cows, to harvest and deliver the food? Now that it stares us all in the face, how does the thought of not having enough to eat feel? One in 7 of us in Helena deals with this every single day.

This pandemic has also affected grocery rescue at Helena Food Share. Grocery rescue is where we daily collect unsold groceries from local stores, and is how we get the majority of our food donations. Donations are down a bit, due to the temporary shortages created by panic-purchasing. Additionally, the need for food in our community has been grown daily as so many of us find ourselves suddenly unemployed and faced with what living life paycheck-to-paycheck really looks like when that money suddenly disappears.