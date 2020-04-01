Eat Well & Share: Classic comfort food: chicken soup

I had a different article all set to go for this month, but given the current times that we find ourselves in, even our ideas about food change.
Seeing the shelves at the grocery store prematurely bare due to low-key mass hysteria (what was the thing surrounding toilet paper? So bizarre!), has meant that we all are suddenly faced with the reality of how it feels when food is scarce. What if there is no one to plant the fields, to raise the cows, to harvest and deliver the food? Now that it stares us all in the face, how does the thought of not having enough to eat feel? One in 7 of us in Helena deals with this every single day.
This pandemic has also affected grocery rescue at Helena Food Share. Grocery rescue is where we daily collect unsold groceries from local stores, and is how we get the majority of our food donations. Donations are down a bit, due to the temporary shortages created by panic-purchasing. Additionally, the need for food in our community has been grown daily as so many of us find ourselves suddenly unemployed and faced with what living life paycheck-to-paycheck really looks like when that money suddenly disappears.
The flip side of this is that so many of you have come out of the woodwork to help make sure everyone in need -- yesterday, today, and tomorrow -- will have gotten fed. It’s very heartening to know that a glimpse into personal food insecurity can bring all of us together as an even stronger community than we already knew we had.
Thank you for being amazing, Helena. We don’t know what to expect in the days, weeks, and months ahead, but together, let’s make sure that having food on the table isn’t the biggest issue we face.
During times of illness, we often turn to that most classic of comfort food: chicken soup, which I offer this month, made two ways.
The first recipe is the most basic, fabulously boring, perfect chicken noodle soup ever, and is the one I’ve fed my children throughout their lives whenever they have been sick.
Chicken Noodle Soup
1 chicken
1 onion, peeled, quartered
5 stalks celery
4 carrots
6-8 cloves garlic
A bay leaf
Salt and pepper
1 tsp thyme
To make the noodles:
1 cup flour
An egg
Salt
A bit of water
First make your noodle dough: (you may certainly skip this step and use pre-made noodles of your choice)
In a bowl, add your flour and make a well in the center of it. Add your egg and a pinch of salt. With a fork, combine the flour and egg, and add a bit of water if you need, to make a dough. It should be just slightly sticky. Turn your dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for about four minutes until it is nicely smooth and elastic but not too tight and . Flatten it into a disc, wrap it in plastic wrap, and put it in the fridge for at least 20 minutes and up to a couple of hours.
To make the stock: In a soup pot, place the chicken, onion, 2 stalks of the celery with the leaves and two of the carrots, cut into large pieces. Add 3 cloves of the garlic, the bay leaf, a pinch each of salt and pepper, and the thyme. Cover with water, bring to a boil, and then simmer until the chicken is cooked, about 30 minutes.
Drain the broth into a second pot, set the chicken aside until it is cool enough to handle, and discard your stock vegetables.
Heat the stock to a medium simmer on the stove. Dice the remaining carrots and celery, slice the garlic, and add them to the stock. Clean all of the meat from the chicken, dice it and add to the soup. Add salt and pepper to taste.
While the soup is simmering, roll your noodle dough on a lightly floured surface into a large flat rectangle. Cut your noodles into ribbons and then again into shorter pieces. The size and thickness depends on your personal preference - sometimes I like a super thin noodle, and other times, I like them thick and almost dumpling-like. The noodles are going to puff up a bit when you cook them.
Bring the soup to a boil and gently stir the noodles in. Cook them, stirring occasionally, for 5-8 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the soup rest for a few minutes before serving.
The second soup is my favorite when I am feeling really ill and need a deeply nourishing, cleansing, detoxing soup filled with garlic and heat and fresh herbs, and which makes me sweat out as much of the badness as possible.
Lemon Chicken Soup
8 C chicken broth
8 cloves of garlic, peeled
2 C cooked chicken, diced
¼ c uncooked rice
Salt and pepper
1 C broccoli, diced small
1 bunch green onions, trimmed and thinly sliced
2 jalapeno peppers, sliced; seeded if you prefer
2 C chopped spinach, kale, or collard greens
2 C Italian parsley, basil, and/or cilantro, chopped
Juice of 2 lemons
½ C shiitake mushrooms, sliced
Bring the broth to a boil, add the garlic and rice, reduce heat to a high simmer for about 20 minutes, until the rice is almost done. Add the broccoli, chicken, jalapenos, and mushrooms. Simmer 3 minutes. Add the green onions and chopped greens and cook until the greens wilt. Remove from heat, add the herbs, the lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Let rest for a couple of minutes and then serve.
If you are in need of food or if you would like to make a donation, contact HFS at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Stay healthy, and hope to see you on the other side.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
