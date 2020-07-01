Eat Well & Share: Berry season is upon us

It’s finally summer and berries are here. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and soon huckleberries.
All season long, berries are on my table, for breakfast, lunch and dessert because there are so many wonderful ways to enjoy them. We have strawberries in the garden at Helena Food Share, but if you’re not a gardener, I was delighted to discover that there’s a crazy amount of wild strawberries out in the hills (watch for bears) if you’re super motivated to go foraging. In addition to being delicious, a cup of strawberries has 150 mg of vitamin C, is loaded with antioxidants and has only 49 calories.
One of my favorite summer go-to recipes is a Minted Fresh Fruit Salad that you can make with any fruit that you have on hand. The addition of fresh mint, a tiny bit of sweetness and lemon juice brightens the flavors nicely. For years, I’ve julienned the mint very thinly, but lately, I really like a coarser, more rustic cut, which does make the salad much mintier, so experiment with it to find your preference.
Minted Fresh Fruit Salad
4 cups berries and fruit such as blueberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries, diced watermelon, and/or diced cantaloupe
2-3 Tb sugar or honey or maple syrup, or more to taste
Juice of 1 lemon
½ cup of fresh mint, julienned
Mix the sugar and lemon juice together, and then toss with the berries/fruit and mint. Let set for about 10 minutes to allow for the flavors to incorporate. Can be made ahead of time and keeps well refrigerated for a couple of days.
Nothing says summer to me more than homemade Strawberry Shortcakes. It’s good when a simple dessert can make you feel 5 years old again; every bite brings me back to sitting on the back porch at my grandmother’s house overlooking the tall grasses at the foot of the mountain behind us. She always served it with a big glass of minted iced tea-lemonade, which I highly recommend. I added blueberries to mine this month, which was delightful.
You can certainly skip the step of making your own baking blend, and just use Bisquick instead, which is what my grandmother used. In fact, you can skip whipping your own cream too and go straight for the spray stuff in the can, if that’s what suits your fancy.
Strawberry Shortcake
4 servings
In a bowl, combine:
4 cups sliced strawberries or a mix of berries
3 Tb sugar
Toss well and let sit while you make the shortcakes.
For the shortcakes:
Blend together in a food processor or using a pastry blender, two forks, or your hands, until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs:
2 ½ cups flour
1 ½ Tb baking powder
½ tsp salt
7 Tb cold cubed butter
Next, mix your dry mix with
½ cup milk
3 Tb sugar
3 Tb melted butter
On a cookie sheet, form the dough into four slightly flattened shortbreads. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 12-15 minutes, until gently golden. Allow to cool.
While your shortcakes are cooling, using a hand mixer or a whisk, whip together:
1 pint heavy whipping cream
½ tsp vanilla extract
Small pinch salt
2 Tb sugar
Cut your shortcakes in half horizontally and layer everything: Shortcake, whipped cream, berries, shortcake, whipped cream, berries. Enjoy!
Somewhere between a pancake and a crepe, Swedish Pancakes make for a lovely breakfast or brunch when stuffed with fresh berries. I like to add flax and chia seeds to the batter for texture and for the extra nutritional punch.
Swedish Pancakes
2-4 servings
In a bowl, mix together:
2 eggs
2 ½ cups milk
In a separate bowl, mix together:
1 ¼ cup flour
1 tsp salt
1 Tb chia seeds
1 Tb ground flax seeds
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix together lightly to form a thin batter.
Butter for frying
2 cups fresh berries
Maple syrup for serving
Melt a small pat of butter in a skillet until the bubbles subside and add about a 1/2 cup of the batter, turning the pan to spread the batter evenly into a pancake-crepe circle. Cook over medium to medium-high heat until firmly set and the underside is golden brown. Using a spatula (and maybe a helping fork), flip your pancake over and continue to cook for about two minutes until the second side is golden brown.
Remove to a plate, top with berries, fold your pancake over if you like, add a few more berries and top with maple syrup.
Makes about four pancakes.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!