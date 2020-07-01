Eat Well & Share: Berry season is upon us

Mix the sugar and lemon juice together, and then toss with the berries/fruit and mint. Let set for about 10 minutes to allow for the flavors to incorporate. Can be made ahead of time and keeps well refrigerated for a couple of days.

Nothing says summer to me more than homemade Strawberry Shortcakes. It’s good when a simple dessert can make you feel 5 years old again; every bite brings me back to sitting on the back porch at my grandmother’s house overlooking the tall grasses at the foot of the mountain behind us. She always served it with a big glass of minted iced tea-lemonade, which I highly recommend. I added blueberries to mine this month, which was delightful.

You can certainly skip the step of making your own baking blend, and just use Bisquick instead, which is what my grandmother used. In fact, you can skip whipping your own cream too and go straight for the spray stuff in the can, if that’s what suits your fancy.

Strawberry Shortcake

4 servings

In a bowl, combine:

4 cups sliced strawberries or a mix of berries

3 Tb sugar

Toss well and let sit while you make the shortcakes.

For the shortcakes: