Easy ways to keep your immune system strong

The immune system is a powerful component of the human body. The immune system recognizes when viruses, bacteria and other foreign invaders enter or compromise the body, and then takes action to prevent illnesses from taking over. The average person can help his or her immune system do its job more effectively by making the immune system as strong as it can be.

Harvard Medical School says that diet, exercise, age, and psychological stress may affect immune system response. Certain lifestyle choices can promote a strong immune system.

· Get adequate sleep. Doctors believe sleep and immunity are closely tied. Aim for adequate rest each night to keep your body in top form.

· Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables supply the powerhouse antioxidants that are essential for protecting a body against free radicals.

· Consume fiber and fermented foods. Fiber can help feed the gut microbiome, which is linked to a robust immune system. The microbiome also may prevent harmful pathogens from entering the body through the digestive tract.

· Exercise regularly. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day, advises the American Heart Association. Thirty minutes of exercise each day can go a long way toward keeping the body healthy.