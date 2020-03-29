Coronavirus sparks worldwide concern

What is COVID-19?

In 2019, a new type of coronavirus not previously identified was discovered in China. Like other coronaviruses, this virus, COVID-19, can be spread easily from person to person, particularly through respiratory droplets acquired when someone with the virus coughs or sneezes. Most often people need to be within six feet of the infected person for contraction. The CDC says that COVID-19 also is believed to be spread from animals to people. It's currently unclear if a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching his or her own mouth, nose or eyes.

Those confirmed as having the virus reported illnesses ranging from mild symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath to more severe illness. Reactions to COVID-19 can differ from individual to individual. It's believed that symptoms of COVID-19 can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure. Those who have been in China or around others who have visited from China and are experiencing cold or flu symptoms are advised call their physicians.

Prevention and Treatment

The WHO says that if a person is healthy, he or she only needs to wear a mask if this person is taking care of another with a suspected COVID-19 infection. One also should wear a mask if he or she is coughing or sneezing.