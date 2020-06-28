Addressing the childhood obesity epidemic

Obesity is a health epidemic that does not discriminate based on age, gender or ethnicity. While obesity poses a serious health risk for everyone, children who are obese may be setting themselves up for a lifetime of medical problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States. According to the CDC National Center for Health Statistics, 18.5 percent of children and adolescents are considered obese, which equates to around 13.7 million youth. In Canada, obesity rates among youth have nearly tripled in the last 30 years, as noted by the Government of Canada. Children who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of developing a range of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and bone and joint problems. Females may miss or experience abnormal menstrual cycles. Childhood obesity is not just an issue in North America, as it has even reached epidemic levels in developing countries.