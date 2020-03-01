Giving in to your desire to give charitably

Charitable Gift Annuities

A Charitable Gift Annuity is a contract between a donor and a charity that provides the donor a fixed-income stream for life in exchange for a charitable donation. The donation is set aside in a reserve account by the charity and invested. An agreement between the donor and the charity locks in the rate, amount, and timing of the payments the donor receives. The donor – the Annuitant – becomes eligible to take a partial tax deduction for the donation, in addition to receiving a fixed stream of income from the charity for the rest of their life.

IRA CHARITABLE ROLLOVER

Taxpayers at age 70½ are required to start withdrawing funds from their traditional IRA’s. The IRA Charitable Rollover rules allow individuals who are 70½ years old to donate up to $100,000 to charitable organizations directly from their IRA, without that donation being counted as taxable income when it is withdrawn. To qualify, contributions must come from a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, and they must be made directly to a qualified charitable organization. This is a great way to support a charity without the withdrawal being taxed!

DONATING STOCK