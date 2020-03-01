Giving in to your desire to give charitably

Would you like to give to that nonprofit whose mission you admire, but you don’t feel you can make a substantial gift right now? Are you concerned that you make the most of opportunities to extend your financial assets while also participating in charitable giving. Then here are some things to consider. There are specific types of giving that can provide an individual or a couple the opportunity to support a charitable organization they respect without having to make a large, immediate gift. There are also ways to give even substantial gifts that help benefit one’s financial situation as well as that of the charitable organization. Below are examples of ways to give charitably while maximizing your assets.
Donor Advised Funds
A donor-advised fund, or DAF, is a giving vehicle established at a community foundation or investment organization that allows donors to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate tax deduction, and then recommend grants from the fund over time. A DAF allows individuals with philanthropic desire to have their charitable funds professionally managed and distributed to desired causes at a fraction of the cost of a private foundation. Funds are invested for tax-free growth, and the donor can recommend grants to virtually any IRS-qualified public charity over time. And when one contributes to a donor-advised fund, they are generally eligible to take an immediate tax deduction.
Charitable Gift Annuities
A Charitable Gift Annuity is a contract between a donor and a charity that provides the donor a fixed-income stream for life in exchange for a charitable donation. The donation is set aside in a reserve account by the charity and invested. An agreement between the donor and the charity locks in the rate, amount, and timing of the payments the donor receives. The donor – the Annuitant – becomes eligible to take a partial tax deduction for the donation, in addition to receiving a fixed stream of income from the charity for the rest of their life.
IRA CHARITABLE ROLLOVER
Taxpayers at age 70½ are required to start withdrawing funds from their traditional IRA’s. The IRA Charitable Rollover rules allow individuals who are 70½ years old to donate up to $100,000 to charitable organizations directly from their IRA, without that donation being counted as taxable income when it is withdrawn. To qualify, contributions must come from a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, and they must be made directly to a qualified charitable organization. This is a great way to support a charity without the withdrawal being taxed!
DONATING STOCK
By donating stock that has appreciated for more than a year, not only are you avoiding capital gains taxes, you are actually giving 20% more than if you sold the stock to make a cash donation! The maximum federal capital gains tax rate is 20% on long-term holdings. If you donate the stock directly to a charity, there is no capital gains tax to pay! Plus, you are still eligible to deduct the full fair-market value of the asset you donated from your income taxes, up to the overall amount allowed by the IRS. (Provided you've held them for more than a year, appreciated assets including long-term appreciated stocks and property are generally deductible at fair market value, up to 30% of one’s adjusted gross income.) And those appreciated assets can also include assets that are not publicly traded, like restricted stock or bitcoin. Another great way to help out your favorite charity while avoiding taxes and receiving a tax deduction.
These are a few examples of ways to give charitably while maximizing your assets. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice; your tax treatment may vary depending on your circumstances. Before making a gift through one of the avenues described above, please consult with your personal, financial, or legal advisor. But whichever route you go, please consider charitable giving. Donations to charitable organizations will make a difference in the lives of others. It will make a difference in your life as well.