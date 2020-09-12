Sandra S. Murray: Meditation is more than sitting still

In “The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn,” Huck and Jim use a raft to float the Mississippi River, escaping horrible situations to find freedom and happiness. In Buddhism, the paramitas (“that which has reached the other shore”) are our raft, a set of six practices to move from suffering and confusion to peace, understanding, and contentment.
In three past columns I’ve written about the first four planks that make the raft of the paramitas: generosity, ethical living, inclusiveness (patience), and diligence. Today we’ll add the plank of meditation.
Meditation is a tool we use to find the way with our raft. I am most familiar with Zen meditation as taught by Thich Nhat Hanh, who says meditation is to touch reality – of ourselves and of the world, both relative and ultimate.
When we know reality, the sixth paramita of wisdom manifests. Buddhist meditation has two aspects – shamatha and vipashyana (also known as vipassana). Shamatha has three qualities: slowing and stopping, calming, and resting. Vipashyana means looking deeply, bringing insight.
Shamatha is what we see most clearly when someone meditates. We slow down our activity and our thinking; we are quiet. The outside looks calm, even if the mind initially is racing. Have you seen a snow globe, an encased landscape covered in liquid and small particles that when shaken appear as snow falling? In a little bit of time, all the particles return to the bottom of the globe and rest.
When we move from outer activity (shaking the globe) we see a whirl of thought (the snow) – it amazes us how busy our minds are, because we have been distracted by all of the busyness of the world. Gradually the thoughts settle, like the “snow” in the globe, and we can rest in the calm clearness of the place where we are, our landscape.
Resting is a precondition for healing; we release our anxiety, anger, greed and other heartaches. Appreciation, kindness, and clarity naturally arise. Remember when we all sheltered-in-place in the spring? The streets were so quiet. The skies above Delhi cleared as air pollution diminished. Wildlife and birds returned to towns. Many of us reached out to help others and let them know we cared. It was like the beginning of a global shamatha.
Supported shamatha meditation has an anchor or focus, like following or counting the breath, or using a guided meditation. It is easiest to begin with a supported form. Unsupported shamatha has no anchor; it is open awareness present to all that is, not caught by any thought or sound or smell, etc. that occurs. The image often used is of a clear blue sky reflected in a still lake – clouds cross the sky, but do not remain imprinted on the lake. The mind is open and relaxed.
Shamatha meditation directly applies to cultivating mindfulness. Only after slowing our racing mind, our tendency to think about past and future, regretting and worrying; only when we abide in the present moment, can we begin to see reality clearly and start transforming ourselves, moving from one shore to the other.
The Buddha taught us to meditate while sitting, walking, standing, and lying down. Thich Nhat Hanh emphasizes bringing meditative awareness into our daily activities. Sitting meditation is practice for maintaining a mindful relationship to all our experience. Standing in line we can follow our breath and calm our minds.
Lying down, we can practice relaxing each part of our body, and the mind will follow. Walking meditation gives us the opportunity to incorporate meditative awareness while in a dynamic activity, and helps us learn to maintain this awareness while cooking, cleaning, gardening, or any other task of daily life.
In a short column, it is impossible for me to give comprehensive instructions for meditation, so here are some books that you might find useful for exploring Buddhist meditation:
“Happiness,” by Thich Nhat Hanh; “Being Zen,” by Ezra Bayda; “The Joy Of Living,” by Yongey Mingyur Ripoche (Tibetan teacher); and “Mindfulness in Plain English,” by Ven. Henepola Gunaratana (Vipassana teacher).
If you become interested, I encourage you to seek out nearby meditation groups for support and instruction. Meanwhile, here are some guidelines for walking meditation that are easy to practice throughout the day.
In walking meditation, we walk mindfully wherever we are – inside our house or office, outside on the sidewalk or trail.
First, we pay attention to our breath as we step; as our mind settles, we extend attention to the feeling of our feet on the earth: the roll of each foot from heel to toe, the lift of the heel and push forward, the reach of the other foot, grounding and shifting weight across the body, the next repetition.
As our attention stabilizes on breath and movement, we can open our awareness to appreciate our surroundings – blue sky, birdsong, scent of pine, or the feel of carpet, the color of a wall, the sound of the fan. If we want to guide our thoughts in walking meditation, we might say to ourselves “yes” with the in-breath and “thank you” with the out-breath; another phrase is “peace with every step.” Inside, we walk a little more slowly than usual.
Outside, we remain silent (no phones, no casual conversation with a companion). Walking meditation outside is especially beneficial because of the healing quality of the natural world. But I have done walking meditation in a dimly lit living room at 2 a.m. when I could not sleep, and it was very supportive in calming a restless mind – and very quiet!
In my next column we will explore the second aspect of Buddhist meditation, looking deeply (vipashyana). It is from here that wisdom arises, and our raft will be complete.
Sandra (“Zan”) Murray is an ordained lay member of the Order of Internbeing established by Thich Nhat Hanh and a founding member of Flowing Mountains Sangha, an Open Way Community of Mindful Living (www.openway.org/flowing-mountains). Currently, Flowing Mountains meets weekly via Zoom for meditation and programs. To contact us, please use the email form on the website.
