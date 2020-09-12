Sandra S. Murray: Meditation is more than sitting still

When we move from outer activity (shaking the globe) we see a whirl of thought (the snow) – it amazes us how busy our minds are, because we have been distracted by all of the busyness of the world. Gradually the thoughts settle, like the “snow” in the globe, and we can rest in the calm clearness of the place where we are, our landscape.

Resting is a precondition for healing; we release our anxiety, anger, greed and other heartaches. Appreciation, kindness, and clarity naturally arise. Remember when we all sheltered-in-place in the spring? The streets were so quiet. The skies above Delhi cleared as air pollution diminished. Wildlife and birds returned to towns. Many of us reached out to help others and let them know we cared. It was like the beginning of a global shamatha.

Supported shamatha meditation has an anchor or focus, like following or counting the breath, or using a guided meditation. It is easiest to begin with a supported form. Unsupported shamatha has no anchor; it is open awareness present to all that is, not caught by any thought or sound or smell, etc. that occurs. The image often used is of a clear blue sky reflected in a still lake – clouds cross the sky, but do not remain imprinted on the lake. The mind is open and relaxed.