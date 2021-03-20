Sandra S. Murray: Growing in wisdom

Often we use deep looking to transform personal dissatisfactions and suffering, but it equally can apply to understanding social and political conditions, the nature of reality, and cultivating happiness. A couple of Dharma Teachers leading retreats here in Montana have given guidance in deep-looking. One offered these questions to begin: What is this made of? (What are its parts?) How did it come to be? She further cautioned to release any ideas of me, my, and mine during this process. Another gave a trio to ask ourselves tenderly, as if talking to a best friend: What am I practicing in this moment? Where is kindness? What is needed to be at peace?

When might we use deep-looking meditation? A senior nun in the Plum Village tradition said she thinks of meditation in terms of a truck – sometimes it comes in loaded and sometimes it comes in empty. When something is already there, we need to look at that first. What might that load be? For the example above, in meditation I might ask “what were the causes and conditions that led to me to overeat yesterday?”