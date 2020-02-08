Sandra S. Murray: Acceptance and action

The other side of diligence is that we also actively avoid that which waters the “unwholesome” or negative seeds within us. I think we all know which activities and thoughts do not serve us. If a negative thought or action should occur, we try to stop it from going further. The last of the methods is called (in today’s vernacular) “change the channel.” If a harmful thought or action keeps drawing us in, get away from it entirely. These methods of diligence are all ways of loving ourselves.

Returning to the advice given to Rahula, I was a little put off when reading about all the foul things thrown into the water. Were you?

In ancient times the natural world seemed infinite in its capability to hold and transform. In the 2,500 years since the Buddha taught, we have learned a lot about how our world can become ill. Since at least since the 1960s we’ve heard messages about not polluting. Our growing sensibility toward the environment can be seen as an example of diligence.

We encourage and sustain positive actions, like renewable energy, recycling, re-use, and simplifying our possessions, the same as we would a positive thought. Similar to relinquishing negative thoughts, we can do our best to minimize what goes to the landfill and stop dirtying the waters with plastic and toxins.