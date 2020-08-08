Randl Ockey column: The stranger in Ohio

For me, help came in the form of a total stranger who was willing to take a risk (after all, I could have been an ax murderer) and accept a minor inconvenience in order to help someone she didn’t know. It would have been so easy for her to just keep her place in the checkout line, go about her business, and ignore me and my problem. But she didn’t do that. She saw an opportunity to help someone else and she acted.

This principle of service was ably taught by Spencer W. Kimball many years ago when he said, “God does notice us, and he watches over us. But it is usually through another person that he meets our needs. Therefore, it is vital that we serve each other ... . So often, our acts of service consist of simple encouragement or of giving mundane help with mundane tasks, but what glorious consequences can flow from mundane acts and from small but deliberate deeds.”

So the question for each of us is this. Are we watching, listening, and waiting for, and then enthusiastically seizing those opportunities to offer “simple encouragement” or give “mundane help with mundane tasks”? I’m sure that the wonderful lady in Ohio who drove me to the Cleveland bus depot saw what she did as a mundane task. To me, it was the world, and I will be forever grateful to this good woman whose name I long ago lost.

(For those who need closure: I was offered both jobs and accepted the one in Mississippi.)

Randl Ockey is a former stake presidency member and bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

