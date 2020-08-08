Randl Ockey column: The stranger in Ohio

It was early spring, 1975. Less than two months away from completing a graduate degree in library science at Brigham Young University, I was busily applying for reference librarian jobs from coast to coast. It wasn’t a great time to be searching for work in a public library and with each passing day we were feeling a little more anxious about our future. We had just enough money to finish school and get to a job somewhere. But first we had to get the job.
Then, in rapid succession, I received two invitations to interview. One was from a library in Mentor, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. The other came from the public library in Meridian, Mississippi. Neither library was able to help pay my travel expenses for the interview.
We looked at our options for getting me to the two interviews. We estimated — optimistically — that our car might survive the first 100 miles of the 4,500 mile round trip. For that and other reasons, driving was clearly not a good choice. Flying was way too expensive to even consider, so that was out. The only other choice was for me to take a very long bus ride. And as luck would have it, Greyhound was running a special that month. For less than $100, I could get to both interviews and back to Provo. The inexpensive bus ticket felt like manna from heaven.
The bus ride to Cleveland was long and uneventful, and the interview went well. Afterwards, a library staff member dropped me off at a local drug store, assuring me that the bus back into Cleveland stopped there. I decided to verify that and after waiting through a long checkout line in the store I learned that no bus into Cleveland stopped there.
I could feel the panic begin to rise in me. I barely knew where I was and where I needed to get to. I couldn’t afford a taxi, and a missed bus connection would introduce a level of chaos I wasn’t prepared to deal with. I was in big trouble.
A middle-aged woman several places behind me in line, who had obviously been listening to this drama unfold, came bustling forward asking what the problem was. I explained my predicament, to which she responded, “No problem. I’m on my way downtown to pick my husband up at his butcher shop. It’s only a couple of blocks from the bus depot; I’ll drop you off on my way.” I weakly protested that this was too much bother for her but it was clear she wasn’t going to take “no” for an answer. We piled into her car and were off to downtown.
She knew the route well and talked nearly as fast as she drove. By the time she dropped me off, she knew my life story and I knew hers. As I got out at the bus station, she handed me a piece of paper with her name, address, and phone number on it and extracted a promise that if I got the job I would let her know and my family would stay at her home while we looked for a place to live in Mentor.
Forty-five years later, I am still struck by this experience. I was in deep trouble and needed help. A burning bush would have been good; a miraculously parted Lake Erie — with a sign pointing in the direction of the bus depot — would have been even better. But the Lord seldom works that way.
For me, help came in the form of a total stranger who was willing to take a risk (after all, I could have been an ax murderer) and accept a minor inconvenience in order to help someone she didn’t know. It would have been so easy for her to just keep her place in the checkout line, go about her business, and ignore me and my problem. But she didn’t do that. She saw an opportunity to help someone else and she acted.
This principle of service was ably taught by Spencer W. Kimball many years ago when he said, “God does notice us, and he watches over us. But it is usually through another person that he meets our needs. Therefore, it is vital that we serve each other ... . So often, our acts of service consist of simple encouragement or of giving mundane help with mundane tasks, but what glorious consequences can flow from mundane acts and from small but deliberate deeds.”
So the question for each of us is this. Are we watching, listening, and waiting for, and then enthusiastically seizing those opportunities to offer “simple encouragement” or give “mundane help with mundane tasks”? I’m sure that the wonderful lady in Ohio who drove me to the Cleveland bus depot saw what she did as a mundane task. To me, it was the world, and I will be forever grateful to this good woman whose name I long ago lost.
(For those who need closure: I was offered both jobs and accepted the one in Mississippi.)
Randl Ockey is a former stake presidency member and bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!