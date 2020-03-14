Randl Ockey column: Lessons learned from jackhammering at 62

The pain in my left shoulder began the very first night after using the jackhammer and got worse each day for nearly a week. Finally, after yet another mostly sleepless night in the recliner, I decided it was time for a visit to urgent care.

After listening to my sad tale, the doctor said, “Well, I think I know what’s going on but we’ll take some x-rays of your shoulder just to make sure.” Reviewing the x-rays together, he said, “Do you see those little shadows there?” I pretended I did. He continued, “Those are calcium deposits and they’re really unhappy with you for jackhammering.” Finally the humor that had been building between us bubbled to the surface. “My friend,” he said, barely stifling a laugh, “Unless you want to go through some very unpleasant surgery, your days of jackhammering and doing other hard physical labor are over!”

A sling, some ointment, a few mild pain killers, and 10 days of gentle stretching exercises later, I was back to normal again. Thank heavens for the good doctor. And for his sense of humor.

There are lessons to be learned, even — and perhaps especially — from life’s most painful experiences. So what did I learn from jackhammering at age 62?