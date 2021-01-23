Janet Tatz column: The New Year of the Trees

The Jewish calendar is a lunar one, based on the cycles of the moon. This has always appealed to me, as I love to look at the night sky and watch the phases of the moon. I also find it to be a helpful and healthy reminder of our connection to nature, the seasons and the mysteries of the universe.

Right now, we are just about half way through the month of Shevat. On the 15th of Shevat, we will celebrate Rosh HaShanah L’Illanot, the New Year of the Trees. In Hebrew, “Tu” is a numeric representation of the number fifteen. Therefore, the name of this holiday is most often called TuB’Shevat.

As with most things within the Jewish tradition, there are many layers and several ways of approaching the holiday. At its beginning, back in the early centuries of the Common Era, it was established in order to mark a fixed date after which Jewish farmers would calculate how much of their bounty to tithe, to the poor, the widowed and the orphan as well as the ancient Temple in Jerusalem.