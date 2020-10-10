Janet Tatz column: Justice, Justice Shall You Pursue

The Jewish High Holy Days, a month of introspection, renewal, forgiveness and repentance, is nearing its end. In addition, this month, the month of Tishrei, was preceded by a full month of preparation. One is advised not to just “attend” High Holiday services, but to commit oneself to study, pray, listen to the sound of the shofar and enter, prepared, into The Days of Awe.

And what a time this has been. Zooming into services with friends, family and others under a virtual big tent that made room to welcome all of us. This time of year, as the leaves begin to turn from green to red and orange and the birds begin, once more, to head South, we are reminded of the cycles of Life and the great need for unity and acceptance, despite our differences.

One of the many themes of this time of atonement (At-One-Ment), is the recognition that we live and work in partnership with G-d. Here, on this earthly plain, our actions serve as the hands and voice of The Great Unknown. Truly, we are meant to “pray with our feet” and strive, each in our own unique way, to bring heaven down to earth as we work to repair the brokenness in this world.