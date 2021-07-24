Janet Tatz column: Give peace a chance

Guard our going and coming, to life and to peace, now and forever.

A Prayer for Peace from Siddur Lev Shalem, read as a responsive reading:

May we see the day when war and bloodshed cease, when a great peace will embrace the whole world.

Then nation will not threaten nation and the human family will not again know war.

For all who live on earth shall realize we have not come into being to hate or to destroy.

We have come into being to praise, to labor and to love.

Compassionate G-d, bless the leaders of all nations with the power of compassion.

Fulfill the promise conveyed in Scripture: I will bring peace to the land,

and you shall lie down and no one shall terrify you.

I will rid the land of vicious beasts and it shall not be ravaged by war.

Let justice and righteousness flow like a mighty stream.

Let G-d’s peace fill the earth as the waters fill the sea. And let us say: Amen