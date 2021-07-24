Janet Tatz column: Give peace a chance

An assassination and coup in Haiti, unrest in Hong Kong and China, ongoing fighting in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Turkey, Iraq… to name a few. The list goes on and on.
Climate disruption, political unrest both here and abroad, rising oceans, rivers running at a trickle, massive loss of never-to-be-regained species.
This miraculous world we have been entrusted with is being decimated before our very eyes and yet we persist in our disregard and neglect of that which was meant to nurture us. And so, that is why, through today’s column, I am committed to Giving Peace a Chance.
In the Jewish tradition, the ideal of Peace -- between people, nations, family and within ourselves is a constant goal. Our prayer books are filled with prayers for peace. Below, I will share just a few:
From the Shabbat evening prayer book:
Grant, O G-d, that we lie down in peace, and raise us up, O Guardian, to life renewed.
Spread over us the shelter of Your peace. Guide us with Your good counsel; for your Name’s sake, be our help. Shield and shelter us beneath the shadow of Your wings.
Defend us against enemies, illness, war, famine and sorrow. Distance us from wrong doing.
For You, G-d, watch over us and deliver us. For You, G-d, are gracious and merciful.
Guard our going and coming, to life and to peace, now and forever.
A Prayer for Peace from Siddur Lev Shalem, read as a responsive reading:
May we see the day when war and bloodshed cease, when a great peace will embrace the whole world.
Then nation will not threaten nation and the human family will not again know war.
For all who live on earth shall realize we have not come into being to hate or to destroy.
We have come into being to praise, to labor and to love.
Compassionate G-d, bless the leaders of all nations with the power of compassion.
Fulfill the promise conveyed in Scripture: I will bring peace to the land,
and you shall lie down and no one shall terrify you.
I will rid the land of vicious beasts and it shall not be ravaged by war.
Let justice and righteousness flow like a mighty stream.
Let G-d’s peace fill the earth as the waters fill the sea. And let us say: Amen
Debbie Friedman was a talented and prolific songwriter, singer and spiritual leader of the American Jewish community. Alas, she died too soon. Many, many of her songs, prayers and teachings continue to resonate at synagogues, summer camps and in people’s homes. The following is just one example:
May we be blessed as we go on our way
May we be guided in peace
May we be blessed with health and joy
May this be our blessing, Amen.
May we be sheltered by the wings of peace
May we be kept in safety and in love
May grace and compassion find their way to every soul
May this be our blessing, Amen.
Amen, may this be our blessing, amen.
One of my favorite writers/poets/philosophers is Alden Solovy. He has written more than 600 pieces of new liturgy, offering a fresh new Jewish voice and challenging the boundaries between poetry, meditation, personal growth and prayer. If you like what you read below, check out his website: www.tobendlight.com.
For the Return of Peace
by Alden Solovy
O Peace, you fleeting dream,
O Justice, you fickle hope,
Today we pray in the name of the children
Who have never met you,
Who have not been blessed
With your love or your truth.
Surely, their cries must someday
Drive you out of hiding,
Summoning you to cast your healing
Upon all the earth.
One G-d,
Ancient and merciful,
Justice and Peace are Yours.
Halt their retreat from the world
And send them to us for good.
Do it for the sake of Your name,
Do it for the sake of Your right hand,
Do it for the sake of Your children,
So that all may live in the fullness of Your gifts,
As one family on earth,
Under Your canopy of love.
And a final snippet of a Prayer for Peace by Reb Nachman of Brevlov ( 1772-1810), great grandson of the Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Hasidic movement of Judaism. One of Reb Nachman’s most famous sayings is, “To be joyous is a mitzvah ( good deed or commandment):
May it be your will,
Holy One, our G-d, our ancestors’ G-d,
that you erase war and bloodshed from the world
and in its place, draw down
a great and glorious peace
so that nation shall not lift up sword against nation
neither shall they learn war any more. ( Isaiah 2:4)
Shalom; Salam; Selah.
Janet Tatz, M.Ed., is the retired Jewish educator at Intermountain children’s home and the lay leader of the Helena Jewish community.