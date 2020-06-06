Janet Tatz column: Erev Shavuot – a Jewish 'all-nighter'

Through the “miracle” of Zoom, many of us throughout the Jewish world were able to come together in a way never conceived of or considered possible before, to share those thoughts. Judaism teaches that “We are a Nation of priests”. We each have a different interpretation of the words/text of Torah. Revelation is not a fixed moment that ended years ago. We are all part of a continuous unfolding and at Shavuot we are encouraged to share our personal insights and wisdom. We are taught that it is a blessing to engage in sharing our knowledge.

On Shavuot, we also read The Book of Ruth, a fascinating “megilah” or scroll that is in addition to the Five Books of Moses. Just as many, many Egyptians followed the Hebrews out of Egypt on the way to The Land of Milk and Honey, Ruth, likewise, chose to cast her lot with the Jewish people. The Book of Ruth is a tender, sweet, feel good story. If you have yet to read the text, I highly recommend it.

Shavuot arrived “just in the nick of time” this year, as we are all struggling with this new reality and extended uncertainty in this Brave New World (Aldous Huxley). At times such as these, we need the wisdom, comfort and calm of reasoned voices that offer us hope and healing.