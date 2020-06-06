Janet Tatz column: Erev Shavuot – a Jewish 'all-nighter'

Those of us who follow the Jewish calendar (current year 5780), have recently concluded the observance of the holiday of Shavuot, the giving/receiving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Although considered one of the “sholosh regalim,” one of three holidays in which, in ancient times, Jews from all over Israel made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem to worship and celebrate at the holy Temple, in modern times, Shavuot had lost some of its prominence in the yearly cycle of celebration and remembrance.
Fortunately, this oversight seems to be in decline and one of the most significant holidays in Judaism is regaining its well-deserved prominence in Jewish life.
After the exodus from Egypt and wandering in the desert for 40 years, the Jewish people were ready to enter the Holy Land. At Mount Sinai, the Jews, and those who had joined in following the former slaves out of Egypt, were offered and accepted The Torah, our guide to living a meaningful life. Also known as a Tree of Life, the Torah offers us a blueprint for living justly, honestly and in harmony with the environment and other people. The Torah is filled with “do’s and don’t’s” as well as stories that help guide us as we find our way on this earthly plain.
At times, the teachings and lessons can seem a bit mysterious, even cryptic, but in the end, things can be boiled down to an essence, “ Above all, be kind.” Be compassionate. Love your neighbor as yourself. Do onto others as you would have them do onto you.
The COVID-19 Pandemic, the current situation that we all find ourselves in, has offered ample opportunity to put these principles into practice. If you have been following the news at all during these past few months, you should be well aware that this novel virus has affected some communities – the poor, people of color, those who live in tight living quarters, more harshly than others.
Now, more than ever, we are called to heed the words of the Torah that teach us that one measure of society is how we take care of our weakest, most vulnerable members. Ultimately, it is love and kindness that makes Life worth living. Our humanity springs from a keen awareness of what it means to be inhumane. To be holy means to do with less for ourselves so that those in need might have a bit more.
Now, more than ever before, we see how interconnected we all truly are. At times such as these, we recognize that kindness begets kindness; that good people are G-d’s agents here on earth, helping to restore balance, justice and goodness to a world that is sorely in need.
Just as the pandemic has affected us personally, each in our own way, we can all find different meaning and lessons to be learned by reading and gleaning some wisdom out of Torah. Tikken Leil Shavuot, an all-night study session that takes place beginning on the evening before the day of Shavuot, offers up an opportunity to share some of that wisdom.
Through the “miracle” of Zoom, many of us throughout the Jewish world were able to come together in a way never conceived of or considered possible before, to share those thoughts. Judaism teaches that “We are a Nation of priests”. We each have a different interpretation of the words/text of Torah. Revelation is not a fixed moment that ended years ago. We are all part of a continuous unfolding and at Shavuot we are encouraged to share our personal insights and wisdom. We are taught that it is a blessing to engage in sharing our knowledge.
On Shavuot, we also read The Book of Ruth, a fascinating “megilah” or scroll that is in addition to the Five Books of Moses. Just as many, many Egyptians followed the Hebrews out of Egypt on the way to The Land of Milk and Honey, Ruth, likewise, chose to cast her lot with the Jewish people. The Book of Ruth is a tender, sweet, feel good story. If you have yet to read the text, I highly recommend it.
Shavuot arrived “just in the nick of time” this year, as we are all struggling with this new reality and extended uncertainty in this Brave New World (Aldous Huxley). At times such as these, we need the wisdom, comfort and calm of reasoned voices that offer us hope and healing.
One of my favorite “go to” rabbis is Rabbi Simon Jacobsen of the Meaningful Life Center (wisdomereb@meaningfullife.com). In one of his latest offerings, he suggests three simple steps to help restore security and order to our lives. In lieu of the oft-heard platitude to “Pick up the pieces of your life” he advises to first stop and Remember Who You Are. Our strength comes from a firm foundation. Your foundation comes from knowing who you are at the soul level. Think about it. Journal about it. Talk with a friend or mentor. Reach out. “We are all in this together.”
Reb Jacobsen also tells us to Think Optimistically. “Think good and it will be good”. “Thinking good” isn’t just about sunshiny optimism. It means having faith in your Creator, knowing that you are never alone. And finally, Ask for Help. Isolation is the most devastating part of times when things seem to be falling apart. Just knowing you are not alone can give you hope.
Creator of Light and Darkness, and everything in between, guide us all towards a better tomorrow, one filled with compassion, understanding and justice for all.
Kein ya he ratson ( May it be so).
Janet Tatz, M.Ed., is the retired Jewish educator at Intermountain children’s home and the lay leader of the Helena Jewish community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!