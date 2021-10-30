Janet Tatz column: A Shmita inspired year

Cycles of time are central to Jewish life. Just as Shabbat ends the week, so too, the holidays punctuate the year.
Less known in the Jewish cycle of time is Shmita, the “year of release” which is more widely known as the Sabbatical year. Every seventh year the land is to be left fallow, debts are to be forgiven and a host of other agricultural and economic adjustments are made in order to seek and maintain an equitable, just and healthy society. While Shmita is an ancient tradition, rich with history, ritual and belief, it is as valuable and necessary today as it was in days of old.
Shmita is a remarkable concept which involves our relationship to land, food, money, rest and time. It raises profound questions about the meaning of community, our relationship to those in need and about the very nature of “letting go.” Although rooted in the Torah it is contemporary in its relevance to today’s many challenges.
While Shmita is but one year in a seven-year cycle, its values represent the core of the Torah’s vision of a society that opposes the concentration of wealth and power in the few and promotes justice, equity and lovingkindness (chesed, in Hebrew) for all people as well as the earth.
The Shmita paradigm asks us to align our values and ethics with preservation, conservation and respect for wild lands, animals and plants. It invites us to recognize how much we receive from our natural surroundings. If farmers, gardeners or landowners, it asks us to harvest with respect and humility. To be creative and careful with regards to our patterns of consumption and to learn to leave no, or at least less, waste and pollution for future generations to have to contend with.
Since it exists within a time frame of seven years, the Shmita paradigm is rooted in long-term planning and visioning. In all of our decision making, we are asked to think of the future, to consider the consequences of today’s actions on tomorrow’s inhabitants of this earth. As the Iroquois tradition expresses so well, “In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decision on the seventh generation.”
During the Shmita year, we are encouraged to recognize that we live in a world of abundance, of endless possibility and blessings. We are asked to focus on circulation rather than accumulation. In the Shmita year, we recognize that we are not “owners” of anything. We are “in service of,” tending to and stewarding. Shmita invites the question, “How can I share more?” instead of “How can I get/own/control more?” We are asked to challenge the perspective of scarcity and to experiment with stepping into abundance through gift-giving, creating exchange networks, and sharing.
Shmita is not meant to be a burden, create tension or breed anxiety. In its ideal form, Shmita brings with it a year of rest, release and renewal. The healthier we are, the happier we will be and the easier it becomes to live the change we wish to see in the world. We are encouraged to take the time to form a new relationship with work and rest. This can be both exhilarating and challenging.
Nigel Savage, founder of Hazon, a Jewish environmental organization, puts it simply: Reimagine society; Release the land; Forgive debt; Rethink farming. Give thought to how we can best transform ourselves and our world.
But, you might well ask, how can those of us who have no debts to forgive, are not farmers and do not feel obligated by Jewish practice make use of “lying fallow” to better balance our lives in this increasingly fast-paced world? Amichai Lau-Lavie, founder of Storahtelling and spiritual leader of Lab/Shul, has a suggestion: “Let’s reinterpret 'land' as 'digital landscape.' How about reinterpreting Shmita for our cluttered techie lives.” Here are a few of his ideas: no screens while eating; no emails in bed, more face-to-face interactions, less clicks. Rest and reset.
Nati Passow, the director of the Jewish Farm Schoolp, offers yet another idea: In lieu of a monetary debt, why not consider an emotional debt that we might be holding over a family member or friend? How many of us feel that someone “owes” us something? An apology, a favor or a phone call? Have we allowed these feelings to interfere with our ability to connect with this person? Maybe we can release those feelings of being owed something and, in doing so, reconnect and restore the bonds that would bring us closer together.
I’ll close with a prayer which can be found at ritualwell.org, a Jewish source of spirituality, ritual and learning:
With blessing(s) we rest the land, renewing our connection to the earth and each other.
With gratitude we share our abundance and are filled;