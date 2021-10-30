Janet Tatz column: A Shmita inspired year

Cycles of time are central to Jewish life. Just as Shabbat ends the week, so too, the holidays punctuate the year.

Less known in the Jewish cycle of time is Shmita, the “year of release” which is more widely known as the Sabbatical year. Every seventh year the land is to be left fallow, debts are to be forgiven and a host of other agricultural and economic adjustments are made in order to seek and maintain an equitable, just and healthy society. While Shmita is an ancient tradition, rich with history, ritual and belief, it is as valuable and necessary today as it was in days of old.

Shmita is a remarkable concept which involves our relationship to land, food, money, rest and time. It raises profound questions about the meaning of community, our relationship to those in need and about the very nature of “letting go.” Although rooted in the Torah it is contemporary in its relevance to today’s many challenges.

While Shmita is but one year in a seven-year cycle, its values represent the core of the Torah’s vision of a society that opposes the concentration of wealth and power in the few and promotes justice, equity and lovingkindness (chesed, in Hebrew) for all people as well as the earth.