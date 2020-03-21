Chris Haughee: This is the “big reveal?”

Other than a moment where Jesus’ words, “I am he” knock down his opposition, this “big reveal” is more like a huge letdown. Is this the glory Jesus asked for? Can this be what John’s narrative has been building to? This is the equivalent of the family on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition expecting a new home and getting a tent to live in instead—a major disappointment. Or, perhaps there is something more mysterious going on?

Here’s what I see in this “big reveal” that seems to be just a fizzle: Jesus is in control. He’s in the lead. You are following someone who knows exactly what is going to happen, how it’s going to happen, and just how much what you are going through right now hurts. He’s been there, too, and he’s with you right now. That’s a revelation for anyone who feels defeated, lost or unimportant.

And, what about Jesus letting Judas and the troops get back up after the “I am he” knockout? Instead of using that moment to escape, Jesus courteously allows them up to arrest him! Here’s the “big reveal” we’ve been waiting for: Jesus displays the glorious love he has for you by his restraining his strength and power, choosing to be bound and led to the cross.

Jesus’ love chose me and chose you. Free from compulsion, he could have stopped the course of events at any point along the way. John wants us to see this truth in the big reveal that seems at first to be a big fizzle: God’s love is on full display in these coming days. Are you ready? Easter is coming.

The Reverend Dr. Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church.

