The Reverend Dr. Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and has served in a variety of ministry settings, most recently as a chaplain to children in a residential setting. An adoptive father to two, Haughee is an advocate for greater inclusion of foster and adoptive families in the life and ministry of local congregations. He has written a curriculum to introduce churches to trauma-informed ministry practices called Bruised Reeds and Smoldering Wicks, utilized by hundreds of ministries in 35 states and four countries. You can follow his ministry on Facebook (@revchrishaughee), or contact him at pastorhaughee@yahoo.com.