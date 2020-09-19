Cathy Barker column: Listen

Likewise we need to listen carefully to ourselves. As an extrovert, I sometimes need to talk out loud to formulate my ideas. But it’s not just that -- it’s listening to our unarticulated values and beliefs. One of the Circle of Trust Touchstones is “Attend to your own inner teacher.” For me this includes listening for the Divine.

Some people do this in meditation or prayer, some in journaling, some in art, some in sharing with a trusted listener. One friend calls it “being conscious of my consciousness.” Identifying our own pain helps us to process it in constructive ways, rather than letting it out sideways where the sharp edges can hurt others. And listening to our own gratitude, and cultivating that, makes us happier.

The other facet of listening I noted in my journal is attuning ourselves to nature. Pay attention to the bird-songs, the whisper of the breeze in leaves and pine, the excitement and energy of a thunderstorm. Listen to the ways the earth is hurting.

In a recent discussion about rocks, not one, but two friends of mine spoke of sitting on a boulder and listening to its slow thought process. I may lack the patience for that, but I can sit for hours by a river, creek, or waterfall and receive insights from the moving water.

Who knows what will happen if I call out to the galaxies saying “Listen!” I’m not sure how to do that, so perhaps I can call it out on a more humble scale. I’m not really prepared to tattoo “Listen!” on my forehead -- besides, that would sound more like a demand to listen to me in particular. A tattoo on my hand would remind me and could also be waved to others. Or I could have a yard sign made. For right now, I think I’ll make a sign for our front window... double-sided.

Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.

