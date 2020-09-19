Cathy Barker column: Listen

Reflecting on the poem “Meaning” by Czeslaw Milosz, I journaled on the question, “What word would you like to call out through the galaxies?” I considered several: Love...Hope...Peace... There are so many good possibilities. What would you choose?
The word that emerged from my soul was “Listen.”
Listen to each other, I wrote. It seems so basic, so reminiscent of Communications 101. You’ve probably heard it all before: Conversation works best when we take turns. We’re given two ears and one mouth, let’s use them in proportion. Use profound responses like “uh-huh” and “I see,” venturing occasionally into “Say more.”
In the Circles of Trust that I lead, we use a discipline called “Open, Honest Questions.” In order to help another person explore more deeply, we refrain from asking leading questions like “Why don’t you do this...” or judging by saying “That was your mistake.” Instead we listen carefully for key words and images and invite more reflection. Learning this approach has made me a much better listener.
This week a politician called me and listened to me. Instead of listing her qualifications and her agenda, she asked me what my priorities are. I was a bit taken aback -- it was such a contrast to the barrage of emails and texts I’ve been getting, most of which ask me to contribute.
After babbling a bit, I shared how much I miss the days when elected officials on both sides of the aisle listened to each other with openness and consideration. When did they change to become so entrenched? And how does it serve our democracy?
I want to elect people who will pay attention to each other with respect, open to adjusting their perspectives and willing to change their minds. I wonder how we get back to that ethos of cooperation and compromise. Maybe by listening.
Parker Palmer, in his book “Healing the Heart of Democracy,” encourages us to listen to each other’s stories. On an important issue, what if we ask “How did you come to that position?” We might learn something important. And if someone feels really heard, they may ask the question back. Then we have something very special: a dialogue.
Listening to another’s story may involve hearing their pain. That’s a risk and an opportunity. Parker Palmer says that the one thing we all have in common is suffering. Think about it -- it’s the human condition that we all suffer at one time or another. We can have compassion for each other because we know what it’s like to experience pain of some kind.
We have all lived through grief, large or small. When we identify with each other it’s harder to cast the other as an adversary or enemy. We have common ground...and we discover it by listening.
Likewise we need to listen carefully to ourselves. As an extrovert, I sometimes need to talk out loud to formulate my ideas. But it’s not just that -- it’s listening to our unarticulated values and beliefs. One of the Circle of Trust Touchstones is “Attend to your own inner teacher.” For me this includes listening for the Divine.
Some people do this in meditation or prayer, some in journaling, some in art, some in sharing with a trusted listener. One friend calls it “being conscious of my consciousness.” Identifying our own pain helps us to process it in constructive ways, rather than letting it out sideways where the sharp edges can hurt others. And listening to our own gratitude, and cultivating that, makes us happier.
The other facet of listening I noted in my journal is attuning ourselves to nature. Pay attention to the bird-songs, the whisper of the breeze in leaves and pine, the excitement and energy of a thunderstorm. Listen to the ways the earth is hurting.
In a recent discussion about rocks, not one, but two friends of mine spoke of sitting on a boulder and listening to its slow thought process. I may lack the patience for that, but I can sit for hours by a river, creek, or waterfall and receive insights from the moving water.
Who knows what will happen if I call out to the galaxies saying “Listen!” I’m not sure how to do that, so perhaps I can call it out on a more humble scale. I’m not really prepared to tattoo “Listen!” on my forehead -- besides, that would sound more like a demand to listen to me in particular. A tattoo on my hand would remind me and could also be waved to others. Or I could have a yard sign made. For right now, I think I’ll make a sign for our front window... double-sided.
Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.
