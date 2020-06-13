Cathy Barker column: An intention for kindness

All around me, hearts are breaking. Tears are falling. What can I do?
The COVID-19 numbers didn’t sink in until I learned of a beloved pastor who died in New York City. Then people I know in Indianapolis and St. Louis came down with the devastating illness. All three work in the medical field, and their first-hand accounts were wrenching. I’m grateful they’ve all recovered.
Yet I’m so aware of those who have not recovered. The numbers of those who have died represent real human beings who have families deep in grief. They’ve had to miss out on last goodbyes, they’ve sacrificed having normal funeral/memorial traditions, and worst of all, hugs have been rare. I can’t imagine being a hospice staff person, as I was for 5 years, or a pastor, as I was for nearly 40 years, under these conditions. My heart aches for them all.
Out of compassion, tempered by Montana practicality, I have embraced the limitations asked of us. If this is what it takes to control this deadly virus, I will do it. My husband realized early on that we will all need cloth masks, and we could make them to give away. It’s been important to feel like we’re helping in some way. In addition to giving masks to Helena friends, we’ve mailed them to friends and family and hospitals and a reservation health clinic.
As the weeks have gone by, I’ve become aware of what this experience has done to people’s mental health. I hear exhaustion from friends working from home and tutoring their children as well. Those whose jobs were lost or reduced naturally face anxiety. People living alone sometimes ache with loneliness, and all of us miss being with family and friends. Everyone I know, across the country and beyond, has had ups and downs as they cope with new normals and try to get their basic needs met.
Growing frustration, limited options, pent-up feelings — in a way it’s not surprising that violence has erupted. Racism has always been with us, and now it’s bubbled out again, this time on camera with complicit witnesses and the world watching. Our hearts break anew. What can we do? I’m trying to reach my friend Oliver, a black pastor in St. Paul. How can I be a support in such a tumultuous time?
Every religion in the world teaches kindness and compassion. Quoting from the Hindu Scriptures: “What sort of religion can it be without compassion? You need to show compassion to all living beings. Compassion is the root of all religious faiths.” The Hebrew prophet Micah captured it so beautifully: “...what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Jesus echoed words from the Hebrew Scriptures when he challenged everyone to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Islam’s Qur’an advises, “Those who act kindly in this world will have kindness.” The Buddhist is counseled to abide in loving-kindness and avoid harm and hurt. Practitioners of every faith and those of no faith can articulate the value of compassion and kindness. Is it so hard to embody it?
How about if we all take up the intention of extending kindness and compassion in whatever ways we can? It’s an act of faith. Ponder and pray about the possibilities in your life. Here are a few ideas.
I see wearing a mask as a simple act of kindness and compassion. It may or may not protect me, but if I’m a silent carrier it will protect you from being infected by me. So I wear a three-layer cloth mask and give them away to others.
Who in your world might be lonely or need a little help? Sharing books, music, or food; running errands; or just chatting might make someone’s day.
Reach out with whatever resources you have. Get creative! Your imagination is your greatest gift. Make a sign for your window, link two friends who might become friends, send random postcards, study the lives of black leaders, stock a Little Library, participate in drive-by birthday or graduation celebrations, support local businesses, gather your family on Zoom, share old photos and memories, practice smiling with your eyes while you wear a mask... You get the idea! Brainstorm with others and see what emerges.
I am convinced, and research bears this out, that in extending kindness to others we improve our own well-being. We need to be gentle and kind to our selves too.
A lovely quote by L.R. Knost sums it up:
“Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break, and all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you.”
Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.
