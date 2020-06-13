Cathy Barker column: An intention for kindness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All around me, hearts are breaking. Tears are falling. What can I do?

The COVID-19 numbers didn’t sink in until I learned of a beloved pastor who died in New York City. Then people I know in Indianapolis and St. Louis came down with the devastating illness. All three work in the medical field, and their first-hand accounts were wrenching. I’m grateful they’ve all recovered.

Yet I’m so aware of those who have not recovered. The numbers of those who have died represent real human beings who have families deep in grief. They’ve had to miss out on last goodbyes, they’ve sacrificed having normal funeral/memorial traditions, and worst of all, hugs have been rare. I can’t imagine being a hospice staff person, as I was for 5 years, or a pastor, as I was for nearly 40 years, under these conditions. My heart aches for them all.

Out of compassion, tempered by Montana practicality, I have embraced the limitations asked of us. If this is what it takes to control this deadly virus, I will do it. My husband realized early on that we will all need cloth masks, and we could make them to give away. It’s been important to feel like we’re helping in some way. In addition to giving masks to Helena friends, we’ve mailed them to friends and family and hospitals and a reservation health clinic.