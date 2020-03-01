Estate planning for every stage of life

New Families

It is hard to think about a new baby and estate planning at the same time. One is new and literally screaming with life. The other is dry and conjures scenarios we don’t want to think about. However, estate planning is the one of the best gifts you can give your family.

There are two pieces to consider in preparing your estate planning. The first is to nominate a guardian and conservator for your minor children. A guardian can make decisions about your child if you die. This includes decisions about education, medical treatment, and social life. Asking someone to serve as the guardian is a big decision and you should feel confident that the nominated guardian will care for your children as you would have.

A conservator controls the minor child’s finances. The conservator should be a responsible person who will carefully guard your children’s assets. The same person may serve as guardian and conservator, but you have may have reasons to separate the responsibilities.