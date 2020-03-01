Deductions and donations: What donors should know

Giving to charity is a selfless act that's worthy of recognition. That recognition can come in many forms, and donors should know that even the "tax man" likes to reward men and women who donate to charity.

Both the United States and Canada reward donors with tax credits. The financial services firm H&R Block notes that, in the United States, taxpayers can deduct donations made to qualified charities. Such deductions must be itemized, but they can greatly reduce a person's taxable income. According to TurboTax¨, Canada also has a generous tax credit system, rewarding taxpayers who donate to charity by giving them a credit that's up to 29 percent of the amount donated at the federal level. In addition, taxpayers also may be entitled to an additional amount up to 24 percent depending on which province they call home.

Laws regarding donations and tax deductions can be difficult to understand, so donors should always discuss their donations with their financial planners or tax preparers before filing their returns. The following is some general information regarding donations and deductions that can be useful to prospective donors.

Are all donations deductible?

