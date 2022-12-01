Community Calendar

Government

CEMETERY BOARD, 12-1 p.m. Visit bit.ly/3xloevM for participation information.

COMMUNITY FORUM, 6-8 p.m. 140 W. Pine St.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, 10 a.m. Missoula County Administration Building, conference room 206.

Public events

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Dino-cember, through December. Winter Coloring Competition, through December. Holiday Card Making Class, 10:30 a.m.-noon, registration required. DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater Party for Kids, 3-5 p.m., registration required. Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Find the Elf on the Shelf, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (through December). Spirit of Giving at MPL, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (through December). Seeley Lake Library Book Club, 10-11 a.m. AUOR Family Passport Program, through December. spectrUM Open Hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (through December). Tech Connect, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Circuits and Robots, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace Open Hours, 2-6 p.m. spectrUM Special Guest: Insectarium, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies, 3-6 p.m. Robotics Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Kids Cook with Chop Chop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (eat inside or get it to-go).

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Hamilton: Thursdays, noon-1 p.m., 126 Main St. (between Hwy. 93 and 2nd St., on north side), open to all. Learn more: adultchildren.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325, Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Polson Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club. Ronan Do It Sober (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Conference Room. Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.

ADULT ASPERGER’S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger’s as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.