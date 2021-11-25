Life Houses, Inc.: Providing a safe living arrangement for young adults

The mission of Life Houses is to provide a safe living environment for young adults designed to foster emotional, social, and spiritual growth. Life Houses provides a foundation of support for young adults to rely on during their formative years of young adulthood. We serve young adults ages 18 to 25 on their own for the first time; whether they have aged out of foster care, are on parole, are struggling with independent living skills, and/or want to live with peers for support. With personal life coaching, adult mentorship, group meetings, and peer support, young adults develop skills in the areas of independence, interpersonal relationships, personal identity, and leadership. Our goal is to see motivated young adults empowered to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. Thank you to all who help us carry out our mission and improve lives! For more information go to www.life-houses.org or email us at lifehousesinc@gmail.com.