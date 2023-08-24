Wake the Giant – an end-of-summer music festival at West Mont – launches this weekend, with five music acts on tap ranging from folk to indie pop, country-rock and country, and headlining country-rock troubadour Rob Leines.

Now in its third year, this year’s Sleeping Giant fest also includes a host of events at West Mont and a Color Throw.

Wake the Giant opens Friday night at Lewis & Clark Tap Room and continues Saturday at West Mont Farm & Gardens.

The two-day festival is a major fundraiser for West Mont, which is celebrating its 50th year of serving Montanans with disabilities. Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. has partnered on the event each year.

On tap first is Josh Chalfant, an alt-country singer-songwriter, playing original music at the Tap Room 7 p.m. Friday, 1535 Dodge Ave.

An Indiana native, he opens for Babes in Canyon.

Bravado Press hailed an original song Chalfant wrote as “two and a half minutes of a thought-provoking and emotion inducing masterpiece.”

Seattle indie-folk trio Babes in Canyon is already being dubbed “a festival favorite” by Glide Magazine.

Glide writes, “Babes in Canyon crafts music that is eminently engaging and very much of the moment.”

Their debut record, “Second Cities,” was written by Kuinka’s Nathan Hamer and his fiancé Amanda Ebert.

Glide calls the album “nuanced, expertly arranged, yet profoundly catchy.”

A founding member of the band Kuinka, Hamer honed his skills as a singer-songwriter for several years as the band evolved from folk to modern pop and has been featured at dozens of festivals, NPR’s “Tiny Desk,” Paste sessions and several national headlining tours.

In Babes, Hamer returns to his love of folk music.

“I felt a strong urge to go back to my roots. There’s a passion and feeling I get when writing folk songs that I don’t experience the same way with other music,” he told Glide.

Hamer and Ebert started writing in earnest after their first songwriting effort seemed to flow effortlessly.

The duo added Michelle Nuño to round out their sound.

“She’s an incredibly talented drummer and a recent self-taught bassist,” Hamer said.

When they sat in for a session together, “everything clicked.”

Music magazine Under the Radar wrote in a review: "Warm & autumnal shades of folk ... immensely catchy songwriting."

Americana UK said: "Soaring harmonies, confident musicianship and textured sonic layers ... an expansive contemporary folk sound that crosses genres."

Saturday's events kick off at 11:30 a.m. with gates opening at West Mont, 3240 York Road, with food vendors, with a chance to visit West Mont’s farm and learn more about West Mont while enjoying a variety of tasty foods and beverages from an array of vendors.

There are also hayrides from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., farm animals to visit and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt that’s followed by a Color Throw later.

West Mont’s afternoon of music kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Helena country and Americana duo Kendrick and Mondie, consisting of Marly Kendrick and Brett Mondie.

“They’re a local band doing a lot of their original music,” said local musician, improv comic and event emcee Andy Cottrell. “It is really cool.”

Up next, is Helena’s Trust Fund Hippies rock and country band, playing classic covers, followed by the Color Throw, which is growing popular at festivals around the world.

This one will feature corn-starch-based colored powders that can be thrown into the air or onto each other and that easily wash away, said event coordinator Janelle Egli, West Mont’s development director.

The festival closes out at 5:15 with headliner outlaw country/southern rock frontman Rob Leines.

Cottrell urges folks to find out about him before the event. “He has some really dynamic music. He really sings about his life.” And, it turns out, he has a special love for Montana that also comes out in his music.

Rolling Stone wrote of him, “Before he became a country-rock troubadour, Rob Leines was a welder,” which came in handy when the pandemic hit.

Leines combines a blue-collar work ethic with a hard-partying persona in his 2021 album, “Blood Sweat and Beers.”

“The songs and stories might be about Rob’s rowdy ways, but they’re rendered with smart rhymes and cunning turns of phrase that make his songwriting skills more than just secondary,” writes a reviewer at SavingCountryMusic.com.

Cottrell also urges people to come out and support West Mont.

Starting as an in-home health service a half-century ago, West Mont now operates 13 residential homes, providing medical, employment and vocational services for 200 to 250 clients.

“There is a magic that everyone should discover with this particular organization,” Cottrell said, adding that he’s seen unconditional love coming from the clients. “It’s something we can learn from … They are just the brightest light.”

Event tickets are available at https://www.wtghelena.com/.

An advance two-day pass is $35. At the door is $40.

A one-day pass for Friday at Lewis & Clark Tap Room is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

A one-day pass Saturday at West Mont Farm is $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.

And raffle tickets ($5) are on sale for a chance to win a trip to a Lights Festival – joyous paper lantern festivals held all over the world.

These community events “are really surreal and magical,” said Egli.