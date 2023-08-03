Tick, tick, tick …

It’s Saturday night in Jon’s SoHo apartment.

A promising young composer, he feels time is running out.

Success keeps slip-sliding away.

He’s poised on the cusp of something big … but what?

And, horror of horrors – he’s about to turn 30!

A demoralizing milestone.

“Tick, tick…BOOM!” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27, at Grandstreet Theatre.

Jon’s best friend just bought a BMW and is moving into an apartment that actually has a shower in the bathroom – not the kitchen!

Will Jon ever taste success, or is he doomed to wait tables forever?

Prepare for some lively musical theater with great rock anthems and powerful ballads written by Jonathan Larson, the Tony-and Pulitzer-winning composer of “Rent.”

“This is such a riveting score,” said director and artistic director Jeff Downing.

Before there was smash hit “Rent,” there was “Tick, tick…BOOM!,” Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical that debuted in 1990.

Larson performed it for several years as a solo show before his untimely death in 1996, the night before “Rent” made its successful launch off-Broadway.

After Larson’s death, playwright David Auburn revised the solo piece into a three-actor musical, with one actor playing Jon and the other two taking multiple roles.

In 2002, it earned the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Musical.

And Lin-Manuel Miranda made a film adaptation of “Tick, tick …BOOM!” on Netflix in 2021, which earned Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

Atlanta-based actor Lukas Chaviano makes his Grandstreet debut as Jon.

Olivia Marie Jones, who appeared in Grandstreet’s 2019 production of “The Cake,” portrays Jon’s girlfriend, Susan.

And E.J. Bergevin, who played Daryl in the recent Grandstreet production of “Bright Star,” plays Jon’s best friend Michael.

Will Jon join Michael in the button-down world of marketing, skyscraper offices and endless corporate meetings?

Or will the struggling composer keep waiting tables while he waits for his big break.

Set in 1990s New York City against a backdrop of social change, the AIDS epidemic and economic stress, Jon chases his dream of writing the next great American musical.

Chaviano describes Jon as a very driven man, passionate to the point of almost being neurotic.

While Jon tirelessly pursues his songwriting, teetering on the brink of melancholy and indecision, his girlfriend Susan dreams of escaping to a quieter life in New England.

This is a show where the audience gets a glimpse of what it’s like to be an artist, said Chaviano, who earned a BFA in musical theater at the University of Florida. “Any artist can relate to this man’s life,” and to the sacrifices he makes.

For Downing, this production is a way to celebrate the music and genius of Larson who single-handedly changed the trajectory of Downing’s life.

Gifted a high school graduation ticket to “Rent” on Broadway “when it was the hottest ticket in the universe,” Downing “lost his mind” when he saw the play.

“I was obsessed… it was a total game changer. It was one of those moments when I knew I was going to be a theater person for the rest of my life.”

Having grown up in a small town in Ohio, he didn’t really know what Broadway was, he said. He’d dabbled a bit in theater in high school but not seriously.

“It was a turning point.

“I just listened to the cast recording over and over. I didn’t know that theater could be this.

“I thought theater was old. That it was ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Annie Get Your Gun.’”

He remembers sitting in the theater and being absolutely enthralled.

“I didn’t know theater could be diverse. I didn’t know that queer characters could sing love songs to one another.

“For that generation, ‘Rent’ was a game changer, and Jonathan Larson was a game changer.

“He was such an inspiration to me.

“He worked so tirelessly and was so committed to waiting tables so he had time to write his music and worked and worked and worked to make something happen. It took him many, many years to become an overnight sensation.”

“He came so close to giving up, but was ultimately successful.

“He forever changed contemporary musical theater, which is what he set out to do.

“I can confidently say that Jonathan Larson is the reason I am a theater person, and I am so thrilled to honor his legacy with this production of ‘Tick, tick … BOOM!’”

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 11 - 27, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 325 N. Park Ave.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

To order, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574 or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com

Two ASL Interpreters will join the cast for the performance on Saturday, Aug. 19.