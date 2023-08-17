“The Bear,” Season 2

Streaming on Hulu

Grade: A-

When Carmy and Sydney set out to open a restaurant, they begin with a greeting.

“Yes, Chef” and “Thank you, Chef” will be the bookends for every conversation. Politeness always, even amidst the chaos of a busy kitchen.

“The Bear” is an absorbing portrait of the birth of a restaurant. The 10-course second season is even better than the tasty first season.

The Hulu series works on so many levels.

First, it’s an entertaining drama packed with fine lead performances from Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, backed up by “supporting” gifts from the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman.

At the center of this cave is Bear, who leaves his dream chef job to come home to Chicago to run the family sandwich shop, after his brother dies. To call the place “a dive” might be generous.

In Season One, Bear tries to put more meat in the deli sandwiches, but in Season Two, he decides to dream big: He guts the place to chase a Michelin star.

After coaxing a professionally trained chef, Sydney, to stay by his side, Bear fills out the rest of staff with family and friends he trusts. Most are wounded, lost souls seeking a path and a purpose.

“The Bear” is a captivating/horrifying case study about the risks and traumas of starting a small business: so many permits, so little money.

My favorite chapter, “Forks,” serves as a tutorial in customer service. Task One: Polish the silverware.

Their motto for service: “Always listen and never make them ask.” That’s the art of anticipating the expressed and unexpressed needs of customers, which underlies great customer service at Ritz Carlton and Nordstrom, for example.

Fill the water before they ask. Stay away when they need privacy. Be invisible, but instantly available.

In the tense final chapter, detailing opening night, reality bites: The kitchen falls behind in preparing orders, the waiters move too slowly delivering the food.

Chef Sydney can feel her dream imploding.

But she closes her eyes, takes a breath and responds with kindness.

“Could I have please and thank you, please?”

“Yes, Chef” they say in unison.

“Thank you, Chef” replies Sydney. Treated with love, the staff ups their game.

Grace under pressure, compassion amidst stress.

A couple episodes are forgettable, but the final five chapters form a riveting portrait of the birth of a small business, leading up to a collective scream when their child is born.

“The Bear” includes some delicious side dishes – some served hot, some cold - about finding love, navigating grief and overcoming debilitating self-doubts.

The final 15 minutes dangles loose ends to bring us back next year. No need to beg. I’ll be there for opening night.

Dessert: Helena diners know fine service, examples abound: On Broadway, Benny’s, Steve’s, Lucca’s, Mediterranean Grill, Nosh Café, Suds Hut and Shellie’s to name a few personal favorites.

Queen City’s top waiter? Dominick of The Red Atlas is The Best! Shout outs to the runners up, too, like Tiara, Lloyd and friends at Applebee’s. I love you, too.