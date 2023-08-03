Talk to Me (R)

At the Cinemark

Grade: B+

As children, we ask our parents to read us scary stories.

As teens we stand in line to ride a terrifying roller coaster.

As adults we seek out scary movies.

Why?

Danish researchers suggest we engage in “recreational fear” knowing that when we survive “we experience an elevated mood.”

Scientists at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University, Denmark, study why we seek out “safe” ways to be terrified.

Recreational fear can be constructive, they say, because we are practicing handling and even de-fanging fear by stretching our emotional limits in a “safe” setting.

I would add the disclaimer that it's naïve to think all horror promotes our mental health. I find few redeemable qualities in “torture porn” (aka “Saw”) or graphic slash-and-trash flicks.

However, horror classics like “Silence of the Lambs,” “Jaws” and “The Shining” are “good feel-bad movies.”

“High concept horror” or “intelligent horror” is bloody on the surface, thoughtful underneath.

Our brain may be decoding and processing while our heart races. We are following clues to assemble the psychological jigsaw puzzle that underlies the trauma.

“Get Out,” “It Follows” and “Psycho” fall into this category.

“Talk to Me” is the latest example of low budget horror with a (relatively) high IQ.

“Talk to Me” is the first feature film by two Australian twin brothers, Danny and Michael Philippou, who host a popular YouTube channel, RackaRacka.

Made on the cheap for $4.5 million, “Talk to Me” grossed $10 million in three days.

A bunch of teens gather to play a game in which a participant “shakes hands with a hand” – a detached embalmed arm.

When a kid says “talk to me,” a spirit ascends from the palm.

Say, “I let you in” and the spirit possesses your being – until a candle is blown out.

We will discover that the spirits are manifestations of past fears and traumas. Mia, for example, encounters her mother who died by “suicide.”

What starts as low level “jump scares” evolves into a search for ways to process grief.

When Mia’s little foster brother is allowed to “play too long,” he is badly traumatized and hospitalized. Mia then sets out to use The Hand to try to heal the boy.

The film’s exploration of grief in young people is what lifts this to “high concept.” The story is a cut above slasher or splatter cinema. Mia is a sensitive young woman who values the boy’s life more than her own.

“Talk to Me” has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, unusual for horror. I’ll add my (attached) thumbs up, too.