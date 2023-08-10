Let your imagination set sail with a ship full of mimes, puppeteers and musicians from String and Shadow Puppet Theater.

“Ship of Fools: A Giant Puppet Odyssey” drops anchor in Anchor Park on Monday, Aug. 14, with a free show at 6:30 p.m.

This troupe of adventurers enacts the tale of three mimes setting sail from the Port of Styx and crossing waters connecting to the underworld. Along their journey, they encounter a world of hermit crabs carrying houses on their backs, a ghostly humpback whale and many beautiful and strange creatures.

The play, brought to life with music, clowns and fantastical masks and costumes, speaks to the power of friendship and love and also deals with loss and acceptance.

String and Shadow Puppet co-founder Emily McHugh fell into puppetry naturally.

“My dad’s a storyteller and my mom’s a painter,” she said in a phone interview from her home base in Olympia, Washington. “In hindsight, it seems logical I would have found this medium interesting.”

A musician who trained in journalism, McHugh calls herself a jack-of-all-trades.

There was something about puppet theater that spoke to her multifaceted interests.

A close encounter with Paperhand Puppet Intervention in North Carolina changed the course of her life.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful show,” she said.

“Seeing this sculptural artwork that’s also theater, that’s also music, that’s also writing and seeing it all put together. It feels very community oriented.”

She went back to intern with them. A few years later, String and Shadow Puppet Theater fell into place when McHugh met Donald Palardy III in Olympia, Washington, and they joined forces.

A street performer with a bachelor's in computer science, Palardy has been fusing art and technology for live performances since 2016, according to his online bio.

He’s developed immersive light and sound experiences for puppet shows, variety acts, burlesque and experimental theater.

And he’s used his passion for programming and hobby electronics to build fully automated puppet worlds from 3D printed gears, microcontrollers, cornstarch and more.

“He can often be found on the streets of Olympia disguised as an animal playing folk music.”

McHugh has channeled her energy into “using papier-mache, cardboard, bamboo, cloth and many found and recycled materials to fashion giant colorful puppets and masks.”

Among the characters you’ll meet is a five-person whale puppet, she said. “We also do puppets up on sticks that are 12 to 13 feet tall.

“We think a lot about the message and themes in the show during the creation process.”

“I like to leave it open, so people can take what they want from it. If it’s a purely entertaining experience … that’s satisfying too.

“We try to create cohesive pieces that are thought-provoking and have overarching themes. We’re very passionate about creating for all ages.”

Toddlers love the puppets and colorful characters, she said, but there’s a lot in the show that makes it relevant to an adult audience.

In this play, “we took on the mythology of the River Styx that separates this world of the living from the underworld. We tried to imagine what would a modern shipping container on the shore of the River Styx be transporting to the underworld.”

The tour coming to Helena will first head to San Francisco, then to Salt Lake City, then up to Bozeman, Missoula and Helena and then make a circuit in the Pacific Northwest, altogether covering about 2,500 miles.

It kicked off months ago with a Kickstarter campaign that raised $14,000 from 200 people.

The show was then under construction for three months.

Audience members have described this year’s show as “dreamy,” “subtle” and “poignant.”

One audience member described it as “one of the most creative, entertaining, heartwarming performances I’ve ever seen.”

And a Washington reviewer wrote: "Watching the cast/crew and musicians of String and Shadow dance us through a scrolling world of fantasy and fable, plucks at deep strings of universal wonder, innocence, and joy."

In addition to McHugh and Palardy, the troupe is made up of multi-disciplinary performance artists.

They use a mix of magical realism, science fiction and folktale in their stories to take audiences to the surface of the moon, into the belly of a giant fish, and to the headquarters of a sinister intergalactic corporation specializing in the production of ‘worlds,’” according to their website.

Formed in the winter of 2017, the troupe has authored five original shows set to live, original music and has toured regionally and nationally. It is currently company-in-residence at The Olympia Family Theater.

The free show for all ages is sponsored by The Myrna Loy, Lewis & Clark Library and the City of Helena. Anchor Park is at the library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.