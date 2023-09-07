Helena Symphony launches its 69th season with two exciting and revelatory Montana premieres 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Helena Civic Center.

Electrifying star of concert stages and films, Montana violinist and composer Tim Fain will perform “Edge of a Dream,” his joyous new violin concerto.

The concert also features a Montana premiere of Black female composer Florence Price’s Third Symphony.

Born in Arkansas in 1887, Price wrote classical music in the 1930s through the 1950s, but much of her music and life story remained unknown until the past 14 years.

The concert will be followed by an Opening Night After Party, featuring catered cuisine, cocktails and a silent auction at the civic center.

This will be Fain’s second performance of “Edge of a Dream,” said conductor Allan R. Scott, and the first time he’s performing it for a Montana audience. He debuted it with the Amarillo Symphony.

“There’s some really unique things about Tim,” said Scott. “Whenever they need a violinist in a film, they call Tim.”

He performed both on screen and for the soundtracks of the award-winning films “Black Swan,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.”

He’s also appeared in numerous films and TV series, including the hit HBO series “Succession,” which included a cameo appearance.

Fain’s also performed regularly with legendary composer Philip Glass as a duo partner and has collaborated with a wide range of artists from Iggy Pop to Christina Aguilera to DJ Spooky.

“This is so unbelievable,” said Scott. “I’ve been living with it (“Edge of a Dream”) for months and months and months.

“This not only shows the virtuosity of his own playing, it shows off his own personality. Tim has this unbelievable Zen … about him that’s just so comforting … There’s this spirituality about … Tim that is so approachable – that’s exactly how this piece is.”

Scott called the first movement “the body of the work,” adding that “the second movement is so heartbreakingly beautiful ... It is the heart and soul of the work.

“The last part is the thrill of the work.”

Fain, who making his fourth performance with the Helena Symphony, wrote it during the pandemic, and in his notes to Scott he indicated that writing this concerto was his way of “holding onto hope.”

“That’s how I see it,” said Scott. “It’s so uplifting, so exciting, so fresh and very approachable.”

The concert is a unique opportunity for the Helena audience.

“Once you have the composer not only present but performing it, that makes it extraordinarily special.”

Fain wrote about the work on his website:

"Edge of a Dream … is about holding on to hope in the face of great adversity. Looking back, I now realize that I needed to express this intense, and at times forceful yearning during the pandemic, to hold on to the hope of a better future. As I was composing this work, qualities of joy and even elation emerged in my writing, which seemed in stark contrast to the ever-present turmoil and uncertainty which I and so many others have experienced during these past couple of years."

While Fain is a steadily rising star, the other featured artist on Sept. 16 was almost lost to history until 2009, when dozens of her compositions were found in her abandoned summer home.

Florence Price was the daughter of a dentist and a Little Rock music teacher, and would go on to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music.

She was the first Black woman composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra premiered her First Symphony in 1933, after it won first prize in a contest by the Wanamaker Foundation.

Scott writes in program notes that Price’s Third Symphony was written during the height of the Great Depression, when she was commissioned by the Work Projects Administration’s Federal Music Project.

“She’s capturing the Black American experience post-Civil War,” said Scott.

The tunes and themes are so American.

While Gershwin and Dvorak tried to capture that experience, “Florence Price just naturally did it.”

“Florence Price is that experience. She uses African American dances and these sounds that are so familiar to Americana.

“It’s so brilliant. It can be light-hearted, thoughtful, exciting.

“I’m really excited. This is the first performance of Florence Price’s Third Symphony in Montana.”

The Detroit Civic Orchestra premiered the piece in 1940, but it was largely forgotten until a performance in 2001.

Her works were not published until the last 15 years, Scott said.

Although Scott knew of her, “when I looked in my orchestral catalogs she was not even mentioned.”

Single tickets for the concert range from $15 to $55 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office in the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch – Walking Mall, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

After-party tickets are $69.