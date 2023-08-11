The Helena Symphony’s individual tickets for the 2023-2024 Masterworks Concerts will go on sale on Monday.

The symphony is the oldest yearlong performing arts organization in Helena, and its 69th season features many critically acclaimed guest artists, more than 30 masterworks of music, and 16 performances.

The six Masterworks Concerts in the subscription series provide something for all music lovers. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are held at 7:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org at any time.

Tickets for the Non-Series Concerts, Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral will go on sale on Sept. 18.

Sept. 16 - Masterworks Concert I opens with world-renowned Violinist Tim Fain’s return to perform the Montana premiere of his new violin concerto – “Edge of a Dream.”

Opening Night continues with the Third Symphony by Florence Price, the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer. The evening includes dinner, drinks and auctions at the Opening Night After Party.

This performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Opening Night After Party begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - Masterworks Concert II explores tenderness and love. Featuring acclaimed Pianist Carl Cranmer, Schumann’s Piano Concerto recalls his love for his wife with sweeping melodies and tenderness, and the concert includes Puccini’s rarely heard Messa di Gloria.

Jan. 27 – Masterworks Concert III explodes into the concert hall as the internationally renowned Trio Casals performs Beethoven’s masterful Triple Concerto and the HSO brings tragedy to triumph with the emotionally overwhelming Symphony No. 5 by Mahler.

Feb. 24 – Masterworks Concert IV welcomes world acclaimed Israeli American Cellist Amit Peled returning to perform Dvořák’s brilliant Cello Concerto. Brahms’ heartfelt and hauntingly tender Third Symphony opens the concert.

March 23 – Masterworks Concert V exudes intrigue and eroticism with works by Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, and New Zealand Composer John Psathas.

Considered by Rachmaninoff to be his greatest work, “The Bells” sets the descriptive words of Edgar Allan Poe to paint musical poetry.

The symphony presents one of the first performances of New Zealand Composer John Psathas’ “All Seeing Sky,” a work for two percussion soloists and orchestra, and Alexander Scriabin’s mystical “Poem of Ecstasy” is an erotic, existential, all-consuming experience.

May 4 – Masterworks Concert VI crowns the Season 69 with Tchaikovsky’s timeless tale of love and transformation captured in the music from the ballet “Swan Lake.” Mascagni’s one-act “Cavalleria Rusticana” portrays the tragic story of betrayal, jealousy, and the secrets of a love triangle.