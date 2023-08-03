Community

Fun brewing at Memorial Park

The Montana Brewers Association will host the Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous brewfest Saturday at Memorial Park in Helena.

This event brings together breweries from across the state, offering attendees an opportunity to savor the finest craft beers. VIP hour is from 3-4 p.m., followed by general admission from 4-8 p.m.

The Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous is the central highlight of the MBA’s three-stop rendezvous brewfest tour, which begins in Bozeman, travels through Helena and ends in Missoula.

This year’s Rendezvous tour theme “Rooted In Montana” aims to symbolize the connection between Montana’s breweries, local agriculture, suppliers and the people that make Montana beer world-class.

The event will feature 88 beers from 23 Montana breweries, including two of the MBA’s newest members, Imagine Nation Brewing Co. and Gally’s Brewing Co.

Festivalgoers can enjoy tasty bites from five Montana food trucks: Black Iron BBQ, Cheddars Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Highlander Taste LLC, SOUTHPAW Street, and the Poutinerie.

Live music will be provided.

The event is a fundraiser for the Montana Brewers Association to continue to support its mission of strengthening a diverse and independent Montana craft brewing industry.

All beer samples and a collectible glass are included with each ticket. Advance VIP and GA tickets are on sale now. Advance VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased online for $5 off the day-of price through Friday or for full price online or at the gate on Saturday.

For more information and tickets, visit www.montanabrewers.org.

Montana Pride Parade coming to downtown Helena

The Montana Pride Parade 2023 will be 11 a.m. Saturday on Last Chance Gulch, from Neill Avenue through the walking mall to Anchor Park.

A Montana Pride Rally will then take place. The public may attend and join in celebrating Montana Pride’s 30th anniversary.

Montana Pride 2023, which started July 30, runs through Sunday.

For a listing of events, go to https://helenair.com/news/local/heres-a-lineup-for-montana-pride-in-helena-for-july-30-aug-6/article_7b6024a2-2cd2-11ee-8a27-6b3449089f92.html

Historical Society invites public to garden party

The Montana Historical Society invites the public to attend a festive summer garden party at the Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

Visitors can explore the historic house and grounds at their leisure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5, while enjoying the Dolce Strings ensemble from 10 a.m. to noon.

Please note that the Mansion is not ADA compliant. Stairs access the front porch, with two flights of stairs inside the house.

Tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion are offered Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 15, with free admission. Tours begin at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and are limited to 20 people. Reservations are not accepted, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Theater

Puppet theater sails into Helena

“Ship of Fools: A Giant Puppet Odyssey” drops anchor in Anchor Park on Aug. 14, with a free show at 6:30 p.m., a collaboration between The Myrna Loy and Lewis & Clark Library.

Launching from Olympia, Washington, this troupe of adventurers enacts the tale of three mimes setting sail from the Port of Styx and crossing waters connecting to the underworld.

Along their journey, they encounter a world of beautiful and strange creatures: hermit crabs carrying houses on their backs, a ghostly humpback whale and more.

The play, brought to life with music, clowns and fantastic masks and costumes, speaks to the power of friendship and love and deals with loss and acceptance.

The show for all ages will be at Anchor Park, next to the library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch. Bring something to sit on.

Art

'Montana Remembered' on display at Holter

"Joeann Daley: Montana Remembered" is on display at the Holter Museum of Art through Sept. 29, 12 E. Lawrence St.

The exhibition comprises three print and collage series made by Daley between 1969 and 1988. She was a member of the Montana Modernists movement in the mid-20th century and this series documents the changing landscape of the town of Anaconda, Montana, following the demise of the mining industry.

Daley chronicled the particularities, personalities, and quirky beauty of Montana’s people, architecture, celebrations, and landscapes.

For more information, visit https://holtermuseum.org/exhibitions/montana-remembered

Opening reception Aug. 11 at the Holter

An opening reception for “New World Emissaries” by Jude Griebel will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Holter Museum of Art with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m., 12 E. Lawrence St.

“Next World Emissaries” marks a shift into new sculptural territory that builds on previous work that explored eco-anxiety in fantastic and dystopic tableaux.

These sculptures explore the concept of “new beginnings”, influenced by speculative fiction in historical and contemporary writing, visual art and popular culture.

Entertainment

Just in time, it's Justin Case Band

The Justin Case Band performs Aug. 9 at Pioneer Park as part of the “Alive at Five” Summer Concert Series.

The weekly event runs 5:30-8:30 p.m.

State Capital band continues series

The State Capital Band continues their 121st summer concert series in Memorial Park, at 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch, at 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The band is directed by Robert Loveridge. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

The concerts are free and run 8-9 p.m. Thursday nights through Aug. 3.