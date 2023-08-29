As the growing season starts to wrap up, Helena Food Share thanks all of our local growers for their generous donations of fresh vegetables! We’ve been fortunate to be able to offer a wide variety of amazingly fresh produce to everyone.

Among other things, September in Montana brings an abundance of beets, which is great for us. Every part of the beet is edible and they are extremely good for you, packing high fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. There are so many ways to prepare them - the beetroots can be boiled (see recipes below) or roasted (tossed with a little olive oil, some seasonings, and cooked in a 425 degree oven for about 35 minutes), and the greens are delicious in a salad or simply sautéed with some olive oil, garlic slices, and salt and pepper. Beets are also a great salad addition, whether pre-boiled and chilled, or thinly sliced raw; each way offers a delightful element of interest to your salad.

Chilled Beet & Yogurt Soup

(Serves 4)

1 lb cooked beets, peeled, chilled

To cook beets, simmer covered in water for 20-30 minutes until they are just tender when pierced with a fork.

1 ½ cups plain whole milk yogurt, plus additional for garnishing

¼ cup fresh dill, stemmed and chopped

Juice of 2 lemons

2 Tb extra virgin olive oil

2 Tb lemon zest

salt & pepper

In a blender or food processor, blend all of the ingredients except the yogurt and dill until you have a smooth puree. Add the yogurt and process until just blended. Stir in the dill by hand and adjust the ingredients to taste, if necessary. Top each serving of soup with a dollop of yogurt and serve. If you’d like to add a little kick to your soup, stir a little horseradish into your yogurt garnish.

Chocolate Beet Oat Muffins

(Makes 14)

Preheat oven to 350

4 eggs

½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 cup oil

2 ½ cups sour cream

3 cups shredded raw beets that have been peeled

2 ½ cups chocolate chips

4 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

4 Tb cocoa powder

1 cup oats

Coarse sugar for dusting; “Sugar in the Raw” works well for this if you can’t find a specialty sugar.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt baking soda, cocoa powder, and oats and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl or electric stand mixer, beat together the eggs and sugars. Add the vanilla and oil and beat until creamy. Add the sour cream and beat for another couple of minutes.

By hand, stir in the shredded beets and the chocolate chips. Next, add the flour mixture in three additions, stirring each time to incorporate. No need to over mix.

Line large muffin tins with muffin papers and scoop enough batter into each paper to fill it. I use a 2oz scoop and put two scoops in each paper.

Sprinkle with coarse sugar and bake about 40 minutes total, turning the muffin pan half way through baking. Muffins are done when you poke them lightly and they gently bounce back.

Quick Refrigerator Pickled Beets

(Makes about a cup and a half)

3 medium cooked beets, peeled and sliced

To cook beets, simmer covered in water for 20-30 minutes until they are just tender when pierced with a fork.

To make the brine:

½ cup water

½ cup cider vinegar

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

Bring the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt to a boil and cook, stirring, until the sugar melts.

You can vary your pickle recipe by adding any spices or seasonings that you like. I like to add a few garlic cloves and/or very thinly sliced red onion, maybe a sprig of dill. Some folks like to add a cinnamon stick or cloves. The possibilities are endless.

Place the sliced beets into a clean sterilized jar, leaving about an inch of space at the top. Pour the hot brine over the beets being sure to completely cover the beets, and screw on your metal lid. Allow to cool somewhat (to the touch, so that you can pick it up without burning yourself) and then refrigerate.

Please note that this is not a canned shelf stable product and must be refrigerated. The pickled beets will last for up to 6 weeks in the refrigerator.

Ratatouille

(Serves 6)

In addition to beets, I also wanted to include a recipe for ratatouille while all of the ingredients are readily available. For ratatouille, I sometimes like to cut the vegetables into coarse rustic chunks, but for this version, I diced everything into ½ inch cubes which really highlighted the young produce nicely. Ratatouille is wonderful served hot next to a crusty sourdough bread, but it also is lovely chilled, and can be kept in the fridge for about a week. For the leftovers, I like to toss it with pasta or serve it on top of rice. It even makes a great omelet filling!

1 medium onion, ½ inch dice

6 cloves of garlic, peeled and cut in half

1 bell pepper, ½ inch dice

½ cup olive oil

1 medium eggplant, ½ inch dice

2 medium yellow summer squash, ½ inch dice

3-4 small zucchini, ½ inch dice

1 28 oz can petite diced tomatoes with the juice they’re packed in

½ cup fresh basil leaves

salt and pepper

2 Tb balsamic vinegar

The secret to a smooth flavor in your ratatouille is to cook it slowly over a medium-low heat.

In a large pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onion, garlic, and pepper in two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat for about 8 minutes until just tender. Add the eggplant and some more olive oil, sauté, and let simmer for another ten minutes or so, stirring occasionally. Add the squashes, more olive oil if needed, and simmer for five minutes or so. Add the tomatoes, some salt and pepper, and cover. Reduce the heat slightly and let simmer, stirring occasionally, for about an hour, until all of the vegetables are very tender. Add the basil leaves, adjust the salt and pepper as desired, and stir in the balsamic vinegar. Remove from heat and let rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.

***

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, if you would like to make a donation, or if you would like to learn more about how you can help build our new Community Food Resource Center, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org