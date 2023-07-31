August menus are meant for anything refreshing that doesn’t require more than a few minutes in the kitchen. With so many fruits available right now, it’s nice to pair fruits with foods that you might not normally think to pair them with. Salads have been my go-to this month, especially green salads that have a fruit element to them.

Strawberry Burrata Salad

(Serves 2)

I made the Strawberry Burrata Salad here with a combination of chopped dandelion greens and radicchio because I like the contrast of the bitterness with the sweetness of the fruit and the mellow almost bland flavor of the burrata cheese. If you prefer lighter greens, bibb lettuce or a mix of baby lettuces would be lovely as well. Topped with a slightly sweetened balsamic vinaigrette, toasted almonds and a healthy sprinkling of freshly ground pepper, the marriage of textures and flavors is just unusual enough to create a delightful change from the usual tossed salad lineup.

4 cups salad greens of your choice

1 cup strawberries, trimmed and sliced

1 8-oz ball of burrata, cut into roughly 1-inch pieces

¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tb honey

Arrange the salad greens onto two plates. Sprinkle the sliced strawberries on top, arrange the burrata pieces, drizzle the balsamic dressing, toss on the almonds, and finish with a light sprinkling of salt and a heftier dash of freshly ground pepper.

Cold Brew Fruited Tea

(Makes 2 quarts)

My other summer obsession right now is making cold brewed iced tea with a handful of fruit thrown in. The cold brew tea is a nice alternative to sun-tea and an addition of fruit adds a slightest hint of sweetness without added sugars, as well as adding a subtle punch of flavor. It takes a bit longer than sun-tea or traditional iced tea, but it’s worth the wait. I made a couple of variations here but any combination of teas and fruits will work well, so use your imagination and get wild. Sliced ginger is nice, as is mango or fresh watermelon. I like using a combination of teas, especially incorporating a green tea for its refreshing and antioxidant qualities.

For cold brewed tea, steep the tea bags 24 hours in the refrigerator, then add your fruit, steep again for at least a few hours before serving over ice.

Variation 1: Berry Zinger Tea

2 quarts of water

2 tea bags raspberry zinger

2 tea bags green tea

1-2 cups raspberries, strawberries and/or blueberries

Variation 2: Citrus Infused Tea

2 quarts of water

2 tea bags green tea

2 tea bags black tea

1 cup of lemon, orange and/or lime slices

***

At Helena Food Share, we’re so very lucky to have so many local farmers and gardeners who share their extra produce with us. If you have more zucchini or tomatoes or salad greens or eggs (and so on!) than you know what to do with, please consider donating some of your surplus to us. We love to spread the bounty and everyone is always deeply grateful to enjoy homegrown vegetables! Donations of food can be made at our Pantry located at 1616 Lewis Street, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, if you would like to make a donation, or if you would like to learn more about how you can help build our new Community Food Resource Center, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.