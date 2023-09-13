The C.M. Russell Museum on Wednesday announced the resignation of Executive Director Tom Figarelle, who has been with them for nearly six years.

They said in a news release that Figarelle has been a driving force in advancing the museum’s mission and preserving the legacy of legendary cowboy artist Charles Marion Russell.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve had the privilege to work with exceptional individuals who have enriched my life and that of my family,” Figarelle said in the email. “I’m confident the board and staff will guide the museum toward the future, and I express my heartfelt appreciation to the staff who enabled me to serve in this capacity."

The board of directors will form a committee to begin a nationwide executive search, museum officials said.

Museum officials said that during Figarelle's tenure, they achieved milestones, including completing the $40 million Art & Soul strategic growth campaign, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding the museum campus by two acres, and partnering with the Montana Historical Society to create one of the largest collections of Russell masterworks ever assembled, currently on display at the museum.

“It is amazing to witness the impact a single individual can have on an organization,” Anne Martinez, chair of the Russell Museum board of directors, said in a news release.

“Tom led with a willingness to learn, a determination for fostering connections, and a passion for organizational excellence," Martinez said. "Tom will always be an important part of the museum’s legacy.”

Figarelle will remain on staff in a supporting role during the transition, with Jessica Nebel, senior director of operations and human resources, stepping in as the museum’s acting director, museum officials said.

The museum, at 400 13th St. N. Great Falls, contains more than 3,000 pieces of Western art in a complex that covers a city block and features 16 exhibition galleries, educational programming spaces, a dedicated research center, and an outdoor sculpture garden.

It has nearly 1,000 Charles M. Russell creations in its collection, it also showcases Russell contemporaries who have captured the traditions of North Plains Indian life, Montana wildlife and landscapes, and cowboy culture.

For more on the museum, go to https://cmrussell.org/