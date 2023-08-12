Our church is going through a sermon series featuring the words and actions of Mister Rogers and how they parallel the teachings of Jesus and others in scripture.

The series has been direct, but light at times and quite humorous. My plan was to write a summary of that series for this article, but something else has been heavy on my heart.

Our world has been going through some difficult times. We see a lot of evil, injustice and hate. Our culture and our world has experienced lots of change in the last few years and some people have become more anxious, depressed and angry. Things we thought we could control or “count on” have fallen out of our grasp. We live in a world filled with selfish, ego-driven and narcissistic people. I am one of them.

As I acknowledge the struggles we all face, I want to point out that surveys show that there is a group of people who have been impacted to a greater degree than the general public and I want to spend time focusing on them. Our front-line workers in the medical field, armed services, education and in law enforcement have been under increased stress over the last few years.

I want to say, “thank you.” We care and we appreciate how you serve the community. You make our community a better place and your tireless efforts go beyond your job description. You are loved and appreciated.

There is another set of front-line workers that I want to consider. They are men and women who counsel, provide wisdom, sit with those who are hurting and work to provide light in the darkness. I am speaking of your local pastor. You may not know it, but the leaders in your church community may be functioning in “survival” mode right now.

Yes, that is a common refrain in our society these days, but that does not make it right. And for someone who is in the position of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of others, that is not a good place to be.

Recently I attended the Global Leadership Summit with other leaders from the Helena area. It was a very encouraging and challenging time for all of us. One of the speakers talked about the loneliness “epidemic” that has grown exponentially over the last few years. A recent study found that 58% of Americans feel lonely, and in a trend that is decades in the making, 70% of leaders state that they are lonely. And speaking for ministers and pastors in leadership those statistics are spot on.

Forty-two percent of pastors considered quitting at some point in early 2022. Over half of those pastors who have considered quitting full-time ministry (56%) say “the immense stress of the job” has factored into their thoughts on leaving. Beyond these general stressors, 2 in 5 pastors (43%) say “I feel lonely and isolated,” while 38% name “current political divisions” as reasons they’ve considered "stepping away." (Barna, April 2022)

There are many factors that are contributing to this trend. In a recent podcast, the presenters mentioned how the dynamics of pastoral ministry have changed. Dr. Jim Lundy did a study that can be found in the National Library of Medicine with regards to job satisfaction and it’s effect on employees.

Historically the role of pastor has been a high stress – low control – high reward calling. In ministry we have the highest calling with an incredibly high reward waiting for us, but we are also rewarded as we walk with people through life’s challenges, pray with each other and prepare for Sunday mornings.

Recently, there has been a shift for ministry workers toward “low reward.”

Due to scandals, hypocrisy, the way the church has handled difficult issues, etc. the minister has lost the respect of the community. I am not here to say that is completely unfounded.

The church, those who are to love others as Christ did, have let the community down on occasion. Unfortunately, a lot of good people who are doing good works in a loving way in the name of Jesus are being lumped in with the bad.

Yes, we are all sinners.

I would agree with the Apostle Paul who stated that, “the saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost.” (I Timothy 1:5 – ESV) In truth, I am not expecting anyone to have a quick about face and accept us at our word without seeing if we are truly acting like followers of Jesus Christ. But if you are a member of a local gathering of Christ-followers would you consider saying “thank you” to your minister/pastor/church leader this week?

We enjoy your thanks and smiles on Sunday morning, but you know what really brings a “higher reward” is when you tell us exactly what challenged you or encouraged you that day. Please understand me, we did not get into ministry for the rewards of the earth, but those comments can help us through a difficult week.

We are human too. In Eugene Peterson’s translation of the Bible he states in I Timothy 5:17, “Give a bonus (honor/respect) to leaders who do a good job, especially the ones who work hard at preaching and teaching.”

This week, help your pastor, teacher, EMT, nurse, police officer do more than survive.

Encourage them in their work.

God bless you.