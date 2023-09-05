Carroll College officials on Tuesday announced a $5 million Nelson Stadium Enhancement Project that, by the start of the 2024 football season, will bring state-of-the-art synthetic turf and stadium lights.

President John Cech said the upgrade will increase potential usage of the 22-year-old facility. It is now used for five Carroll home football games, home soccer matches, Helena and Capital high school graduation ceremonies, and a few other activities.

“This project, like never before, will bring us together to celebrate our state, our community, our wonderful young athletes and this Helena community,” Cech said.

Roughly $710,000 has already been raised toward the college’s goal, and turf from Shaw Sports Turf is ordered, but the remaining funds are needed by the spring when officials hope to break ground.

A May board of trustees meeting produced unanimous approval to move forward with the project now, current board member Tom Downey said Tuesday.

As a co-chair of the fundraising campaign with John Michelotti, Downey said they plan to be “very, very aggressive” with campaign strategies, but that there is institutional support for bank loans to bridge the gap, if needed.

“Trying to raise money for something that may or may not ever occur has been a real problem,” Downey said.

Of the $5 million, roughly 80% is earmarked for construction costs of three components of phase one (synthetic turf, lights and a concrete retaining wall).

Carroll hopes, through fundraising, to create an endowment to help with maintenance costs associated with these upgrades.

For more on the project, go to 406mtsports.com.