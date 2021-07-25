Lee Ricks, Valley Bank of Helena

Lee Ricks described his entrance into the world of banking as “serendipitous.” While his father was a banker, it was really a fishing trip to Montana that set the wheels in motion for his future career path.

Ricks grew up in northern Michigan and graduated from Michigan Technological University. A post-high school graduation trip to Montana to fish the Missouri River spurred his love for the area and later called him back to live nearby.

Ricks first joined Valley Bank of Helena in 2006 as a personal banking officer. He slowly worked his way up through the ranks and today serves as their senior credit officer. In this position he helps monitor credit quality and guides lenders in structuring deals with customers.

According to co-worker Jack Berry, it was Ricks’ leadership skills that earned him his current position.

“In my experience, there are managers and mentors, and a few leaders,” said Berry. “Lee Ricks manages to be all of these in a dynamic, often challenging environment, and I have observed the personal growth and teamwork that resulted from his leadership.”