Lee Ricks, Valley Bank of Helena

Lee Ricks described his entrance into the world of banking as “serendipitous.” While his father was a banker, it was really a fishing trip to Montana that set the wheels in motion for his future career path.
Ricks grew up in northern Michigan and graduated from Michigan Technological University. A post-high school graduation trip to Montana to fish the Missouri River spurred his love for the area and later called him back to live nearby.
Ricks first joined Valley Bank of Helena in 2006 as a personal banking officer. He slowly worked his way up through the ranks and today serves as their senior credit officer. In this position he helps monitor credit quality and guides lenders in structuring deals with customers.
According to co-worker Jack Berry, it was Ricks’ leadership skills that earned him his current position.
“In my experience, there are managers and mentors, and a few leaders,” said Berry. “Lee Ricks manages to be all of these in a dynamic, often challenging environment, and I have observed the personal growth and teamwork that resulted from his leadership.”
Over the past year and a half, the banking industry faced unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in part to Ricks’ guidance and leadership, the bank and its customers were able to come out on the other side.
“He helped us—and the people we helped—feel confident navigating complicated loan and grant requirements and inspired us to understand the critical importance of what we were doing,” said Berry.
“I’m proud of the group I work with and how we rose to the occasion,” said Ricks of navigating through the pandemic.
What ultimately guides Ricks’ work are the people—both customers and co-workers.
“It’s about remembering that this business is about people and the relationships we form with them,” said Ricks.
Outside the bank, Ricks is actively involved in the Helena community. He is a longtime member of the Pat Barnes’ Chapter of Trout Unlimited, where he currently serves as the secretary and treasurer. In the past he has also been involved with the Helena Young Professionals and the Capital City Optimist Club.
But perhaps Ricks’ truest passion outside of his work is introducing his two young daughters to the same love that first brought him to Montana—fly fishing the Missouri.
