Leadership Montana exists to develop leaders committed to building a better Montana through knowledge, collaboration, and civility. We envision that Montana will be a more civil society where citizens are equipped with skills to bridge divides, work better together, and seek understanding.

We advance our mission through leadership development programs and events offered to our members and the general public. Learn more at leadershipmontana.org.

Wish List:

• Monetary donations in any amount. Visit https://www.leadershipmontana.org/donate/ or Mail PO Box 1097 Helena, MT 59624

• Facilitation supplies including sticky notes, flip charts, and markers

• Gift Cards to Montana Book Company or Sage & Oats to purchase books for our learners

• Members Applications for our 2023-2024 programs open January 1. Learn more at https://www.leadershipmontana.org/program-descriptions/

Items can be delivered to our office in the Independent building, 317 N. Cruse Suite 202 (SideCar co-work space) or call Chantel Schieffer at 406-410-1733.