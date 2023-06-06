HELENA—Laura Ellen Olson Monson passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Laura is survived by her brother, Ralph Olson, as well as her children and grandchildren, daughters: Christine Monson, Ellen McKinley, and son, John Monson III; granddaughter, Sarah Whitlatch (Jordan Marquis); grandsons: John IV (Heather Meyer) and Jacob Monson; Zachary and Robin McKinley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 311 Power Street, in Helena.