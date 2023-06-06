March 29, 1937—Jan. 9, 2023
HELENA—Laura Ellen Olson Monson passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Laura is survived by her brother, Ralph Olson, as well as her children and grandchildren, daughters: Christine Monson, Ellen McKinley, and son, John Monson III; granddaughter, Sarah Whitlatch (Jordan Marquis); grandsons: John IV (Heather Meyer) and Jacob Monson; Zachary and Robin McKinley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 311 Power Street, in Helena.