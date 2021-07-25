Laura Craft, Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co.

For Laura Craft, a manager within local accounting firm Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co.'s attest department, the dollars and cents she pores over each year more than just numbers on a ledger. They play an important role in the lives of people in her community.
The 31-year-old Craft is a member of the firm's nonprofit specialty team and helps her fellow accountants connect with numerous nonprofits and manages the organizations' audits.
"I do enjoy working with our nonprofit clients and helping them with their finances," she said. "There are a lot of nonprofits in our community that do so much good."
The Helena native and Capital High School graduate said her more than 10 years with the firm have taught her that things do not always go as planned.
"Every day is different; it's one of the things I like about the job," Craft said. "You have to adjust."
She did just that earlier this year when she took the reins of her firm's annual nonprofit conference that was forced to go virtual during the global health pandemic.
Office Manager Tiff Hanson, who nominated Craft for the 20 Under 40 award, called the event a "huge success."
"This was the first year for the conference to be held virtually and Laura took on the huge task of leading and organizing the conference in a virtual environment and it was a huge success with 145 attendees," Hanson wrote in the letter.
Craft credited her talented coworkers.
"This is a unique department," she said. "Having coworkers who enjoy doing the same thing you do has been helpful."
Craft said she is appreciative of others taking notice of the work she and her department do.
"It feels really good to be recognized," she said. "I beat myself up more than recognizing that I do well with my job, so the fact that I was nominated by my coworkers, that says a lot to me that I am doing my job well."
Hanson said she looks forward to seeing what Craft's future may hold.
"She is a huge asset to Anderson ZurMuehlen and we look forward to seeing where her career leads her," Hanson wrote.
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates