Laura Craft, Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co.

For Laura Craft, a manager within local accounting firm Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co.'s attest department, the dollars and cents she pores over each year more than just numbers on a ledger. They play an important role in the lives of people in her community.

The 31-year-old Craft is a member of the firm's nonprofit specialty team and helps her fellow accountants connect with numerous nonprofits and manages the organizations' audits.

"I do enjoy working with our nonprofit clients and helping them with their finances," she said. "There are a lot of nonprofits in our community that do so much good."

The Helena native and Capital High School graduate said her more than 10 years with the firm have taught her that things do not always go as planned.

"Every day is different; it's one of the things I like about the job," Craft said. "You have to adjust."

She did just that earlier this year when she took the reins of her firm's annual nonprofit conference that was forced to go virtual during the global health pandemic.

Office Manager Tiff Hanson, who nominated Craft for the 20 Under 40 award, called the event a "huge success."