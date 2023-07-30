The “queens” float led the parade Saturday with Kitty Ann Quigley-Taaler and Pat Rouane waving to the crowd.
“I make it fun, and we all have fun,” Quigley-Taaler said. “I laugh and say we aren’t dead yet.”
Quigley-Taaler was 17 when she earned the Miss Last Chance Stampede title at Helena's inaugural rodeo in 1961.
“My father told me, ‘Kitty, you need to win,’” Quigley-Taaler said. “I didn’t plan on winning, and I was shocked I did.”
She was crowned the winner of the "Miss Missoula Centennial" competition in 1963 and later earned the prestigious title of "Miss Big Sky Country" in 1964.
“I’ve always been a promoter of Montana,” Quigley-Taaler said.
She attributes that to her father, John Quigley, who built Frontier Town. Quigley-Taaler said her father was a true promoter of the West.
People are also reading…
- Former building group executive director accused of embezzlement
- Momentum gathers for unsheltered camp south of Helena
- Unsheltered camp relocates onto U.S. Forest Service land south of Helena
- AG: Bozeman bust may be 'tip of the iceberg' under updated human trafficking laws
- Australian castaway recounts comfort he felt adrift at sea, thanks to meditation, swimming and dog
- St. Peter's discusses issues with move to new electronic record system
- Brendan Beatty: Montana property taxes explained
- Lewis and Clark County sheriff to clear encampment south of Helena on Saturday
- Paige Masten: Congress puts politics aside to uncover the truth about aliens. Yes, really
- Federal judge blocks Montana drag ban law for now
- Former Helena Capital cheer coach facing embezzlement, other charges
- As many as 40 people on deck when it plunged 12 feet Saturday at country club
- Judge to decide on temporary block on drag ban soon after hearing
- 'Looking good': 62nd Last Chance Stampede and Fair readies for fairground fun
- Fire danger goes to very high and extreme, restrictions ordered
Quigley-Taaler was at the New York World's Fair for the Montana Exhibition 1964 to perform and promote Montana. During her performance of "Annie Get Your Gun," she gained publicity for Montana by firing a pistol near newly inaugurated President Lyndon B. Johnson following the assassination of Kennedy.
“I was standing there watching the reporters with their heads down typing, so I got out my blank gun and shot it,” she laughed, “that sure got Montana some publicity.”
Kitty Ann worked for the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede in 1967. She was elected the Associate Director and served on the Rodeo and Public Information Committee. For thirteen years, she was the official entertainer of the Stampede. While working there, she acted as the City of Calgary's Media Liaison and hosted the radio show "This is Your City."
Quigley-Taaler is widely regarded as a historical figure with numerous accomplishments, but she considers her daughter, Taegan Taaler-Walker, her greatest achievement.
“I just say, smile at people because people like it when you smile,” Quigley-Taaler said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!