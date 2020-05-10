Kim Johnson, Touchmark on Saddle Drive

Kim Johnson is living proof that it is never too late to try something new.
A longtime courtroom stenographer, Johnson said she was carrying too much job-related stress home with her at night.
"That I couldn't do anything to help these people was difficult," said Johnson, referring to the many people caught on the wrong side of the criminal justice system.
So she called a family meeting. Johnson, her husband and their three daughters discussed the prospect of Johnson going back to college.
She left her courthouse job and put aside her work with her husband -- the two are co-owners of Fire Tower Coffee House -- and enrolled in Carroll College's four-year nursing school.
"I had to put everything on hold for my schooling," Johnson said.
She said many of her instructors and classmates were much younger. That took some getting used to, but she said she learned her younger classmates would exchange computer advice for dating advice.
She said the move has paid off. She graduated cum laude last May and shortly thereafter began her career at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, an assisted living facility.
Working with the elderly was her desire from the outset.
"They just contributed so much to society; they're what made this country great," Johnson said. "I feel a strong connection to that generation."
She said one of the most important and often rewarding aspects of the job is lending an ear to residents who simply want to chat.
The patient who nominated Johnson for the Independent Record's nurse appreciation award is close to her, she said. There are not many days the man does not stop in her office, coffee mug in hand, to chat.
"A huge part of being a nurse at Touchmark is that human connection," she said. "It feels like a home away from home."
Johnson credited her colleagues for the good work she is able to do. She said a tender heart is necessary in her profession, and each of her coworkers has one.
"They are one of the things that keeps me there," she said. "My coworkers and residents really keep me planted."
